Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Republicans Launch Group to Put Major Roadblock in Front of Stacey Abrams' Political Future

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published February 1, 2021 at 12:52pm
Mewe Share P Share

Whether you like her or not, Stacey Abrams is undoubtedly a massive political force in the state of Georgia.

Following her failed gubernatorial bid in 2018. the former Democratic state senator launched Fair Fight, a group focused on registering more Democratic voters.

Fair Fight cannot be solely attributed to President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, along with the flip of two Republican seats, but it most definitely contributed to it.

TRENDING: Donald Trump May Soon Be Kicked Out of the Home He Loves

With the increase of Democratic voter turnout, along with heavily Republican areas self-suppressing their votes due to the false allegations of widespread voter fraud, it was a perfect storm to turn the Peach State blue.

Georgia is obviously no longer the reliably conservative state it used to be, so what is the solution for Republicans looking to reclaim territory?

Republicans launched the ‘Stop Stacey’ independent committee Monday, in order to stifle her presumed rematch with Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018 and likely could clinch a victory if she ran again in 2022.

A statement put out by the organization said that they were “a national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives who are committed to protecting our future from Stacey Abrams, her left-wing backers, and their radical, un-American agenda,” Fox News reported.

If this group wants to truly be successful, they need to focus on rebuilding voter trust with conservatives and registering new Republican voters.

RELATED: Leaders of Florida City Create Week to Honor Donald Trump

The Georgia Senate runoffs revealed that some conservatives voters did not trust that their votes would be counted, so people need to once again have integrity in the system.

They also need to take a page out of Abrams’ book. Through the New Georgia Project, which was started and co-founded by Abrams in 2014, she has registered over 500,000 voters since it began, according to Reuters. This is a feat not to be taken lightly.

In the post-Trump era, the Republican Party needs to find new ways to get grassroots donors and volunteers motivated to get politically involved.

With Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and two new Democratic senators, one of which will be up for re-election in 2022, it is incredibly important that the state does not become a lost cause.

Abrams may not be governor, but she certainly is playing a pivotal role in shifting the electorate, and Republicans need to be mindful in how they fight back.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Biden Reveals His Questionable Excuse to Try to Justify His Massive Number of Executive Orders
Betrayed by Biden: Oil and Gas Workers Reveal How They Feel About Biden Killing Keystone Pipeline
Major Situation Developing on US Border as Biden Prepares Executive Orders on Immigration
California City Signs Ordinance to Increase Pay of Grocery Employees, Puts Them Out of Work Instead
Young Not Stupid: While CA Closed Down Businesses, They Put Billions of Dollars Into the Hands of Criminals
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×