Republicans Move to Clamp Down on Voter Fraud in the Two Biggest States in the Nation

State Republicans in Texas and California are making moves aimed at preventing future voter fraud by launching an official investigation and pushing a potential ballot initiative.

In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into illegal votes cast during the 2020 and 2022 elections, alleging that 100 potential foreigners cast over 200 ballots, according to a Tuesday press release on his office’s website.

“Illegal aliens and foreign nationals must not be allowed to influence Texas elections by casting illegal ballots with impunity,” Paxton wrote in a statement.

“Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action to help states safeguard the ballot box, this investigation will help Texas hold noncitizens accountable for unlawfully voting in American elections,” he added. “If you’re a noncitizen who illegally cast a ballot, you will face the full force of the law.”

Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas, posted his support on the social media site X, saying: “We must do everything we can to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into more than 100 potential noncitizens who cast over 200 ballots in the 2020 and 2022 elections. Great work! We must do everything we can to protect the integrity of our elections. https://t.co/QNC5sYegNi — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 16, 2025

These violations discovered in Texas fly in the face of liberal logic, which labels voter fraud a myth and claims that the 2020 election was completely above board.

“The majority of the suspected illegal ballots cast by potential noncitizens were in Harris County, but the Office of the Attorney General is also investigating possible instances in Guadalupe, Cameron, and Eastland counties using information obtained from the Texas Secretary of State,” the Paxton press release added.

“In June 2025, Attorney General Paxton also opened an investigation into 33 potential noncitizens after the Texas Secretary of State made a referral based on information obtained through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE Database showing that they voted in the 2024 General Election,” it continued. “President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to provide the database to the states, enabling Texas to take bold action to advance election integrity.”

This news comes as the Department of Justice has asked for voter registration lists from several states — and other election information — as the 2026 midterms approach.

“At least nine states have received requests for information over the past three months,” according to a report from Stateline.

“Some states also received emails from a DOJ official last week asking for meetings to discuss information-sharing agreements,” the article added.

Another effort is underway in California, where Republican lawmakers have launched a ballot initiative that would make voter ID the law of the state, as well as add a verification process to confirm the citizenship status of those registered to vote.

California banned voter ID requirements in cities back in 2024, but Huntington Beach fought back, and their law has been upheld by the courts thus far.

The ballot measure was set up by California Republican State Sen. Tony Strickland and California Republican State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, The Center Square reported.

“Public trust in our elections in California is at an all-time low – and the best way to restore confidence that our elections are done fairly and properly is to impose a Voter ID requirement and hold elections officials accountable for maintaining accurate voter rolls,” DeMaio said in a statement.

The petition would need to garner at least one million verified signatures to make it on the ballot next November.

These measures are important because they send a message. The United States will not allow ineligible voters to cast ballots that determine our leadership.

We need our ID to pick up packages, travel by plane, rent a car, get our checks, access bank accounts, and participate in countless other activities.

Why do liberals fight so hard to stop it? Because they know their base benefits from illegals, convicts, and foreign nationals voting Democrat down the line.

The platform they push is simply not strong enough to win with Americans alone, and therefore they must oppose voter ID measures at every turn.

