Republicans Plan 'Let's Go Brandon' Rally for Brandon, Vermont, as Biden Crumbles in Polls

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 8, 2021 at 12:18pm
The Vermont Republican Party has scheduled a “Let’s Go Brandon” rally to be held in the city of Brandon, Vermont, on Saturday, Nov. 13, capitalizing on the response to the viral phrase.

Brandon, the hometown of newly elected state GOP Chair Paul Dame, will serve as the location of an event to fire up the state’s Republican voters following strong gains nationwide in the 2021 elections.

The popular “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant has become a favored response among those unhappy with President Joe Biden, who has taken a nosedive in recent polls.

“Joe Biden’s first year in office has proved to be the worst of any president in my lifetime. Gas prices are nearly double what they were a year ago. The reports on the costs of an average Thanksgiving meal is nearly double what it was a year ago,” Dame said in a statement announcing the rally.

“And in many cases people are waiting weeks or even months to get certain supplies due to a terrible sipping container crisis. Most presidents try to act swiftly in the first 100 days, and President Biden has next to zero accomplishments as we approach the last 60 days of his first year.”

Dame said Vermont Republicans want to take action, as Biden has not.

“President Biden has done nothing to help the people of Vermont, so VT Republicans are going to do something to support the people of Vermont. And we’re going to start in my own home town – Brandon, VT!” he said.

Should Joe Biden resign?

T-shirts, hats and other merchandise will be available for purchase.

“We are having hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers designed and printed as locally as possible as our first step to make a small contribution to the local economy,” he said.

Dame also mentioned the president’s supply chain crisis in the statement.

“Due to supply chain issues, there are limited quantities and sizes available, but you can go online starting today to purchase your merchandise and support Brandon, VT,” he said.

A portion of all the proceeds from sales made for the rally will go to help the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf.

“While Biden is making it harder for the people of Brandon to fill their gas tanks, get groceries and shop – let’s all pitch in to do something GOOD!” the Vermont GOP website said.

The event is from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 13 and is open to anyone interested in attending. Registration is available at vtgop.org/letsgobrandonvt.

The event organizers also encouraged those attending to “Stick around and help support the Brandon economy by grabbing a bite to eat at one of Brandon’s awesome locally-owned restaurants.”

They even included a reminder to purchase gas in Brandon before driving home.

“Make sure to fill your gas tank in Brandon too before heading home!”

