Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s allies have reportedly planned to remove Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership this month because of her continued attacks against former President Donald Trump.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” a top McCarthy ally told The Hill on Monday.

“When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome,” the individual said.

“She is a big distraction. I don’t see McCarthy saving her this time.”

Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, tweeted Monday in response to Trump’s latest allegation of voter fraud in November’s presidential election.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” she said.

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

“We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” Cheney said Monday at a conference in Sea Island, Georgia, according to CNN.

“We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed,” she added.

Trump responded with his own statement late Monday, criticizing the congresswoman.

“Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming,” the former president said.

He added, “She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!”

BREAKING: Trump releases a statement on Liz Cheney: pic.twitter.com/w6OMKlTrsd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2021

Others in the House have agreed.

“Liz Cheney does not understand the responsibilities of leadership. She claims that I, and 146 other Republicans, violated the U.S. Constitution with our January 6th vote to challenge electors. She’s wrong,” Florida Republican Rep. John Rutherford said in a tweet Friday.

“She has now become an obstruction to leadership unity and should step down from her leadership duties as Republican Conference Chair,” Rutherford added.

Liz Cheney does not understand the responsibilities of leadership. She claims that I, and 146 other Republicans, violated the U.S. Constitution with our January 6th vote to challenge electors. She’s wrong. https://t.co/o6T96wkYpK — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) April 30, 2021

Cheney’s leadership of the House Republican Conference could be in jeopardy. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is moving to put himself in Cheney’s leadership spot if she is removed, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

“Banks crafted his own memo outlining his vision for the GOP’s future that won praise from top Republicans,” the report noted.

“And the RSC has also helped coordinate media opportunities for its members, with Banks routinely popping up in D.C.-based coverage himself,” the outlet added.

