Republicans Predict Pelosi Will Lose Her Gavel in 2020 Because of Move To Impeach Trump

Multiple GOP lawmakers — including the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee — predicted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry will cost the Democrats their House majority in 2020.

On Thursday, Pelosi alleged that Trump “admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Fox News reported.

“Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” she continued. “I’m directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella.”

“The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.”

NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota argued the impeachment inquiry will backfire on Pelosi and the Democrats.

The NRCC is charged with helping elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

“For the past three years, the socialist Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching the president and backfilling in the reason after the fact,” Emmer said in a statement.

“They have become so radicalized by their hatred of President Trump that they are willing to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis based on secondhand gossip,” he added.

Emmer further argued the Democrats had lost both their sanity and any credibility with the American people with the move to impeach.

“Make no mistake about it: backing impeachment will cost the Democrats their majority in 2020,” the Republican leader said.

GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, echoed that sentiment.

“Pursuing a baseless impeachment inquiry will backfire on Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Caucus,” she said in a statement. “This path makes it even easier for President Trump to be reelected and for Republicans to win back the House in 2020.”

Appearing Thursday on Fox News, Lesko argued all the impeachment efforts are driving everyday Americans “crazy.”

.@RepDLesko to guest host @cvpayne: All the Democrats care about is influencing the 2020 election and it’s so obvious pic.twitter.com/pzaiBVBaUH — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) September 24, 2019

She further stated that the Democrats have no interest in governing, but all their efforts are directed at the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia contended that Pelosi’s impeachment announcement is of no consequence legislatively.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decree changes absolutely nothing,” he tweeted. “As I have been telling Chairman Nadler for weeks, merely claiming the House is conducting an impeachment inquiry doesn’t make it so.”

Speaker Pelosi’s decree changes absolutely nothing. As I have been telling Chairman Nadler for weeks, merely claiming the House is conducting an impeachment inquiry doesn’t make it so. Until the full House votes to authorize an inquiry, nobody is conducting a formal inquiry. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 24, 2019

“Until the full House votes to authorize an inquiry, nobody is conducting a formal inquiry,” Collins added.

Trump responded to Pelosi’s announcement in a series of tweets.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” the president wrote.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

He also noted that the Democrats have not even seen a transcript of his July phone call with the Ukrainian president, yet are pursuing “a total Witch Hunt!”

Trump concluded, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

