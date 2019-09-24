SECTIONS
News
Print

Republicans Predict Pelosi Will Lose Her Gavel in 2020 Because of Move To Impeach Trump

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published September 24, 2019 at 3:57pm
Print

Multiple GOP lawmakers — including the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee — predicted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry will cost the Democrats their House majority in 2020.

On Thursday, Pelosi alleged that Trump “admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Fox News reported.

“Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” she continued. “I’m directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella.”

“The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.”

NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota argued the impeachment inquiry will backfire on Pelosi and the Democrats.

TRENDING: Warren Lost When Confronted with Ethical Dilemma from Reporter

The NRCC is charged with helping elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

“For the past three years, the socialist Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching the president and backfilling in the reason after the fact,” Emmer said in a statement.

“They have become so radicalized by their hatred of President Trump that they are willing to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis based on secondhand gossip,” he added.

Emmer further argued the Democrats had lost both their sanity and any credibility with the American people with the move to impeach.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry will cost the Democrats their House majority in 2020?

“Make no mistake about it: backing impeachment will cost the Democrats their majority in 2020,” the Republican leader said.

GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, echoed that sentiment.

“Pursuing a baseless impeachment inquiry will backfire on Speaker Pelosi and her Democratic Caucus,” she said in a statement. “This path makes it even easier for President Trump to be reelected and for Republicans to win back the House in 2020.”

Appearing Thursday on Fox News, Lesko argued all the impeachment efforts are driving everyday Americans “crazy.”

RELATED: 2020 Democrat Scorches 'Hyperpartisan' Call To Impeach After Reading Transcript

She further stated that the Democrats have no interest in governing, but all their efforts are directed at the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia contended that Pelosi’s impeachment announcement is of no consequence legislatively.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decree changes absolutely nothing,” he tweeted. “As I have been telling Chairman Nadler for weeks, merely claiming the House is conducting an impeachment inquiry doesn’t make it so.”

“Until the full House votes to authorize an inquiry, nobody is conducting a formal inquiry,” Collins added.

Trump responded to Pelosi’s announcement in a series of tweets.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” the president wrote.

He also noted that the Democrats have not even seen a transcript of his July phone call with the Ukrainian president, yet are pursuing “a total Witch Hunt!”

Trump concluded, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Schiff Accuses Trump of Risking US Security by Delaying Ukraine Aid, but Obama Denied Lethal Weapons Altogether
Obama Did Invite Foreign Govt Influence in Last Election: Trump
Fellow Lawmaker Now Questioning If Pelosi Is Fit To Lead the House
Schiff Claims Underwhelming Trump Transcript 'Far More Damning' Than He Imagined
Rashida Tlaib Accuses Witness of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' Because She Winked in a Hearing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×