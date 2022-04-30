If Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has her way, Congress will put an end the Biden administration’s effort to equate the truth with whatever it might want it to be.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the existence of the Disinformation Governance Board, according to The Washington Post.

“We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security,” he said.

On top of that, it was revealed that the board is headed by Nina Jankowicz, who has attacked efforts to spread the revelations contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Boebert said enough is enough, tweeting, “I don’t think people are fully understanding the severity of what a Ministry of Truth organized by DHS truly means. This is Stalin level. This is Mao level. This is the hill to die on.”

I don’t think people are fully understanding the severity of what a Ministry of Truth organized by DHS truly means. This is Stalin level. This is Mao level. This is the hill to die on. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 29, 2022

She said she had introduced legislation to end the unit.

“This kind of stuff is terrifying. We in Congress have the power of the purse. It is our duty to shut down this department immediately,” Boebert said Friday, according to Fox News.

Has Joe Biden gone too far this time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1457 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

“I’m calling on leadership in the Republican Party — Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise and others — to join me in calling for this department to be shut down and defunded,” she said.

“No tax dollars should go to where Biden can use the power of the federal government to silence truthful stories like Big Tech did with the Hunter Biden story,” Boebert said, saying the Biden administration is bringing George Orwell’s “1984” novel to life.

“Democrats took that [book] not as a warning, but as a guide,” she said.

“This really is a department of propaganda,” Boebert said. “To say that the federal department has a say in what’s right and what’s wrong. What’s truth and what is not. This is a very dangerous place that we’ve come to.”

Boebert also issued a scorching video saying that by deciding to be the arbiter of truth and impose that bias on the American people, Mayorkas deserves to be impeached.

Secretary Mayorkas is a traitor to the Constitution. Impeach him. Pass my bill. Save free speech. pic.twitter.com/3DtdjRak6Z — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 29, 2022

“Here’s an idea, instead of trying to pull from the playbook of Stalin and Mao, how about securing our southern border so we don’t have 3 million illegal aliens invading our country? How about building a wall so we don’t have mobile morgues filled with dead migrant bodies?” she said .

“Mayorkas, stop acting like a dictator and try acting like you give a darn about the safety and security of your fellow Americans.

“Now is when we the people make our voices heard. We will not accept being called domestic terrorists for showing up to school boards,” she said. “And we sure as heck won’t be allowing these corrupt bureaucrats to create a ‘Ministry of Truth’ to gaslight the American people.”

Other Republicans have also said that the board, whose true purposes are murky, was a bad idea. Mayorkas at one point this week said it was to fight Spanish-language disinformation at the border and later cited Russian disinformation as its alleged target.

“Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said Americans should not be preyed upon by their government.

“I do not believe that the United States government should turn the tools that we have used to assist our allies [to] counter foreign adversaries onto the American people,” he said. “Our focus should be on bad actors like Russia and China, not our own citizens.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.