Share
News
House Speaker Mike Johnson had reason to smile Thursday after a court decision on redistricting came down in the GOP's favor.
House Speaker Mike Johnson had reason to smile Thursday after a court decision on redistricting came down in the GOP's favor. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Republicans Score Crucial Court Win on Redistricting Just Before Midterms

 By Jack Davis  August 20, 2026 at 4:25pm
Share

A Missouri judge ruled Wednesday that redrawn congressional district lines should be used for the November elections, turning aside an effort to have a referendum held on the redistricting.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, according to KMBC-TV.

Green said Hoskins followed the law when he rejected a petition to hold a referendum on the new boundaries.

“The Secretary of State’s decision to not certify the referendum petition directed at HB 1 was lawful,” part of the opinion reads. “HB 1 remains in full force and effect for the 2026 general election.”

Green ruled that changing boundaries after they were used for the state’s primary elections violates federal law.

“Plaintiff’s requested relief plainly violates the right of Missouri voters to have their ballot counted,” Green wrote.

“Federal law precludes this Court from ordering the State to use a different congressional map than the one under which Missouri conducted the 2026 primary elections,” he ruled.

Will Republicans hold control of the House after the midterms?

Although the Missouri Constitution allows for a referendum on anything the state Legislature does, Green said that does not apply in this case, according to the Missouri Independent.

“That provision at most merely raises, but does not answer, the question whether the referendum power extends to congressional redistricting, a domain (the Missouri Constitution) and the U.S. Constitution separately and specifically assign to the General Assembly,” Green wrote.

Green accepted the argument that although the petition met the required number of signatures, its goal was unconstitutional.

“This is a resounding victory for Missouri voters and election integrity,” Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said.

“The court rejected Democrats’ latest scheme to overturn lawful congressional maps and create chaos ahead of the election. Missouri’s maps were fairly enacted by the legislature, upheld in court, and used in this year’s primary election. Today’s ruling makes clear those maps will stand,” he said.

Related:
Key Democratic Senate Candidate's Campaign Descends Into 'Complete Chaos'

Attorney John Gore, representing the Republican National Committee, the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee and the Missouri Republican State Committee, had said the referendum penalized primary voters.

“It’s difficult to imagine any kind of judicial order that would cause more widespread voter confusion or erosion in confidence in the integrity of this state’s elections than the relief plaintiff seeks,” Gore said.

Fox News noted that Missouri changed the boundaries hoping to add one Republican seat to the six now held by the GOP. Democrats currently hold two of the state’s eight seats.

Plaintiff Richard von Glahn appealed the ruling Wednesday.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Teenage Girl Charged with Assault After Attacking Middle School Football Player During Game
Lindsay Clancy Blamed 'A Male Voice' for Ordering Her to Kill Her Children: Court Testimony
Republicans Score Crucial Court Win on Redistricting Just Before Midterms
Lindsay Clancy Trial Unexpectedly Halted, Judge Meets with Each Juror Individually
U.S. Conducting Successful 'Stealth Operation' in the Strait of Hormuz: Report
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation