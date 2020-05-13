Republican candidates appeared to be on the brink of two major congressional victories Tuesday, having won a contest in Wisconsin while holding a massive lead in a high-profile California race.

In the race to replace former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin’s 7th District, Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany beat Democrat Tricia Zunker, according to Politico.

Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin campaign of President Donald Trump, called Tiffany’s victory “a win for President Trump and Tom Tiffany that demonstrates the enthusiasm behind our president across Wisconsin,” according to The New York Times.

Every shot we have to put Nancy Pelosi back to pasture is essential. #TomTiffany https://t.co/SsmkN46UZW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2020

Trump carried the district by 20 points in 2016.

In California, former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia was leading Democrat Christy Smith in the fight over the 25th District seat. The seat representing a suburban Los Angeles district had been held by former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid a scandal over a sexual relationship with a staff member of her campaign.

With 81 percent of precincts reporting, Garcia led Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith, 56 percent to 44 percent, according to Roll Call.

The Associated Press did not declare a winner. The contest featured a large number of mail ballots that had not been counted as of early Wednesday.

“I won’t give a victory speech tonight,” Garcia said Tuesday. “We’ll save that for hopefully tomorrow night.”

My statement on tonight’s election results: pic.twitter.com/jCa3B4hpbd — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) May 13, 2020



Smith, a state assemblywoman, refused to concede.

“It is critical that every ballot cast is counted and the voice of every CA-25 voter is heard,” she said, according to Roll Call.

If Garcia’s margin holds, it would mark the first time a Republican had flipped a previously Democratic House seat in California since 1998.

“We did make history this evening,” Garcia said.

Smith and Garcia will face each other again this fall in the contest for a full two-year term.

Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Trump, who had endorsed Garcia and Tiffany, said Saturday on Twitter that the decision to open a voting center in a Democratic stronghold was an attempt by California Democrats to rig the election.

