Republicans Score 'Historic Victory' by Flipping House Seat That Had Been Too Close to Call for Days

An Oregon Republican on Sunday achieved what she called a “historic victory” by flipping a congressional seat held by a Democrat.

The contest for the 5th Congressional District had been too close to call until Sunday, when The Associated Press called the victory for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, according to KATU-TV. in Portland.

McLeod-Skinner had defeated incumbent Democrat Kurt Schrader in a primary.

Associated Press totals published in The New York Times gave Chavez-DeRemer 51.1 percent of the vote against 48.9 percent for McLeod-Skinner.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be a strong voice for conservative solutions in Washington. Looking forward to working side by side with Lori to address the concerns of #OR05 as we get this country back on track. Congratulations @LChavezDeRemer! pic.twitter.com/qc9ftq1hPL — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) November 13, 2022

According to Fox News results as of Monday morning, the victory gives Republicans 212 seats in the House but control of the chamber remains up in the air. A party needs 218 seats for a majority. Democrats have 204 seats with 19 remaining to be called.

Chavez-DeRemer, who was the former mayor of Happy Valley, said her win was a victory for Oregon families.

“This is a historic victory for Oregon, but the work starts now. I vow to work for all Oregonians toward a better future for our children,” she said in a statement.

“From the suburbs of Clackamas, down to rural Linn and Marion counties, and over to the Cascades to Central Oregon, one thing was clear to me: Oregonians wanted common-sense solutions to their everyday problems. Families needed a Congresswoman to tackle inflation, keep us safe, and focus on what’s best for Oregon families.”

Chavez-DeRemer said that, as a member of Congress, she will work for solutions that help all sides.

“As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan lens. That is exactly what I promise to do as your next Congresswoman,” her statement said.

Chavez-DeRemer earned a niche in Oregon’s political history by becoming the first Hispanic woman elected to Congress in the state and the first Republican woman in the state to be sent to Congress.

In a statement acknowledging her defeat, McLeod-Skinner said, “Our success as Oregonians is dependent on the success of our elected leaders, and I encourage all of us to help our elected leaders bridge our divides to address our common challenges.”

The rights of parents had featured prominently in the issues Chavez-DeRemer said she would work to address, according to her website.

“Oregon Children were stripped of their right to a quality education because of unconstitutional mandates and harmful school closures. Now, when Oregon kids are struggling to catch up, schools are forcing divisive and politically charged issues into the classroom,” the website states.

“As a mom of twin girls, I firmly believe Oregon Parents deserve a say in what their children are taught, which is why I will support a Parental Bill of Rights that ensures transparency for school curriculums and protects the rights of parents,” she said.

In a September debate, she called for more drilling for oil to address America’s energy issues, according to KATU-TV.

“We’re going to have to drill here in America. We need to make sure those leases and permitting is quicker turnaround time,” she said. “We can address different types of energy sectors, and we have to make sure that we’re energy independent in this country.”

