There are three separate and distinct areas of righteousness in politics, in order of ascending difficulty: being right, doing right, and being in the position to do the right thing.

It’s the simplest thing in the world of politics — or the world, period — to be more right than someone else on something. Every third-party candidate, no matter how cockamamie their positions are or how little chance they have, are usually more correct than a major party candidate on a serious issue.

Even Vermin Supreme, the performance artist who mocks traditional politics by running for various offices, including the presidency, manages to capture the spirit of American political horse-trading by campaigning on literal horse-trading — or promising every American a free pony. You wouldn’t let him babysit your kids, much less the country, but he does manage to get the spirit of promising voters dumb, expensive stuff in exchange for votes more aptly than any other candidate I can remember.

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