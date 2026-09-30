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Republican messaging appears to confirm that they’re about to punt the midterms, and punt them badly.
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Republican messaging appears to confirm that they’re about to punt the midterms, and punt them badly. (mrolands - iStock / Getty Images)

Republicans Are Sending Out the Wrong Messages Ahead of the Most Crucial Midterms in Recent Memory

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 30, 2026 at 2:19pm
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There are three separate and distinct areas of righteousness in politics, in order of ascending difficulty: being right, doing right, and being in the position to do the right thing.

It’s the simplest thing in the world of politics — or the world, period — to be more right than someone else on something. Every third-party candidate, no matter how cockamamie their positions are or how little chance they have, are usually more correct than a major party candidate on a serious issue.

Even Vermin Supreme, the performance artist who mocks traditional politics by running for various offices, including the presidency, manages to capture the spirit of American political horse-trading by campaigning on literal horse-trading — or promising every American a free pony. You wouldn’t let him babysit your kids, much less the country, but he does manage to get the spirit of promising voters dumb, expensive stuff in exchange for votes more aptly than any other candidate I can remember.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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