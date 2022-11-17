Republicans Could Set Their Sights on Impeaching Someone Other Than Biden

Now that Republicans have officially captured majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives and will soon assume control of powerful House committees with subpoena power, there’s much work to be done.

Given the party deadlock that will likely prevent any significant legislative accomplishments, Republicans are expected to launch a series of investigations that could eventually lead to impeachment proceedings, but not necessarily against President Joe Biden, USA Today reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would likely be at the top of the list for potential impeachment targets since Republicans will probably focus heavily on the crisis at the southern U.S. border to determine how exactly it devolved into the disaster that it is today.

And Republicans are much more likely to score enough support to convict Mayorkas than Biden, at least for the time being.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona is already leading the way in setting the scene for a possible Mayorkas impeachment trial. The Arizona lawmaker referred a resolution saying as much to the House Judiciary Committee in August 2021.

According to The Washington Times, Biggs renewed that call as recently as September, as illegal border crossings continued to set nightmarish records.

Rep. Andy Biggs outlines plan to impeach Biden, Mayorkas, and Garlandhttps://t.co/pYF9GgyJFp

By Just The News – 31 Aug 2022 “Leadership has got to make sure the committees are formed and ready to go.” Rep. Andy Biggs “day one.”#MAGA qt-maga-3025 #BorderObserver pic.twitter.com/FMiE410BKn — The Border Observer (@borderObserver) September 7, 2022

Biggs’ 2021 resolution, and likely many others, have collected dust for the past year. However, when Republicans take the pilot’s seat in January 2023, it’s all but sure that they’ll start blowing off the dust.

According to the Texas Tribune, House Republicans will also have support for going after Mayorkas from several powerful Senate Republicans, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

In October, the two Republican senators penned a letter to the DHS secretary in which they accused him of “gross dereliction of duty,” referring to the abysmal situation at the southern border.

“These astronomically high numbers are due in no small part to the political decision to rescind a number of President Trump’s policies that were stemming the flow of illegal aliens and illicit drugs across the southern border,” their letter read.

“Withdrawing the Remain in Mexico policy, ending Title 42 expulsions, terminating border wall construction contracts, and countless other decisions, coupled with your own lax border policies, act as ‘pull’ factors that have encouraged millions of aliens to undertake the dangerous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The two also slammed Mayorkas for essentially allowing Mexican drug cartels free reign to move large quantities of ultra-deadly narcotics across the border, such as fentanyl, which continues to kill thousands of Americans.

Even with a super team of Republicans from both chambers going after Mayorkas and others in the Biden administration, successful impeachment convictions are still a stretch, given that Democrats will likely protect their own at all costs.

But as many have pointed out, the optics of an impeachment trial and the information gleaned in the process will at least serve as a method to inform the entire American public as to how bad things indeed are, as one could argue that anyone who doesn’t watch Fox News might not be fully aware of how absurd the crisis has become.

Given their newfound majority, Republicans wasted no time at all announcing their agenda, Fox News reported. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who will chair the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees, respectively, held a news conference Thursday morning announcing one of their first investigations.

“Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals, and is he compromised? That’s our investigation,” Comer said.

Republicans have laid the groundwork for multiple investigations over the past several months. Only time will tell who the GOP leaders in the House intend to target in addition to the obvious targets, but watching it all unfold will be a gas.

