Republicans Take Action Against Ilhan Omar and the 'Squad' for 'Defending Foreign Terrorist Organizations'

Dillon Burroughs June 14, 2021 at 7:54am

House Republicans are introducing a resolution to censure Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fellow “squad” members over comments equating Israel with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Republican Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida, Jim Banks of Indiana and Claudia Tenney of New York are introducing the resolution to censure Omar.

The resolution also claimed Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have made accusations that “publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.”

The resolution accused the four Democrats of “defending foreign terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.”

The resolution is unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled House. However, the resolution highlights recent actions by Omar and “squad” members that have led to growing concern among both GOP and Democratic legislators.

Omar tweeted last week, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call.”

The congresswoman added, “The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

Should Ilhan Omar be censured by the House?

Omar’s post responded to a news release on Wednesday from Illinois Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and other House Democrats.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the House members said in the statement.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban,” it added.

The other House members included were noted as Reps. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, Ted Deutch of Florida, Lois Frankel of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Kathy Manning of North Carolina, Jerrold Nadler of New York, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Kim Schrier of Washington, Brad Sherman of California and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida.

Schneider also tweeted Omar’s controversial video against Israel on Thursday.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar had tweeted.

In May, former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind criticized Omar over the blatantly anti-Semitic comments that have peppered the entirety of her tenure in the U.S. Congress.

In response to Omar’s characterization of Israeli missile strikes in Gaza as an “act of terrorism,” amid heavy rocket fire from the Palestinians into Israel, the fiercely pro-Israel Hikind issued a scathing reply.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” the “squad” member and House Progressive Caucus whip had tweeted.

“Palestinians deserve protection,” she continued. “Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

Hikind replied with a video showing an armed Israeli police officer fend off stone-throwing rioters who The Times of Israel reported had been attacking a Jewish man who had wrecked his car after being targeted by the mob in Jerusalem last week.

“AND WHAT DO WE SEE IN THIS VIDEO, YOU DISINGENUOUS FAKER OF A ‘HUMANITARIAN’? HUH?” the former lawmaker replied to Omar’s tweet.

“A WALK IN THE PARK? OR A FREAKIN LYNCHING!!! WHY ARE YOU SILENT ABOUT VIOLENCE AGAINST JEWS?!?!?! IS THAT BECAUSE NO JEW IS INNOCENT FOR YOU?!?!”

Many Hamas rocket attacks targeted civilians, as the Israeli Defense Forces made clear in multiple responses.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program "A View from the Wall." An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation