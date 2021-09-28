The Republican National Committee is suing two cities in Vermont to stop non-citizens from voting in municipal elections.

The RNC is joined in the lawsuit by the Vermont Republican Party against the state capital of Montpelier and the city of Winooski, according to Fox News.

The two Vermont locations have amended their charters to allow non-citizens can now vote in municipal elections under a new state law passed in the spring.

The Republican National Committee news release called the action a “radical scheme passed by Vermont Democrats, to allow foreign citizens to decide American elections.”

The release also called the effort”a blatant attack on election integrity and violates the state constitution which requires Vermont voters to be U.S. citizens.”

The RNC and the VTGOP are today suing the cities of Montpelier and Winooski, Vermont over their new town charters that allow noncitizens to vote in their municipal elections. This radical scheme passed by state Democrats is a blatant attack on election integrity. pic.twitter.com/YfU2ZLxw3D — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 28, 2021

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel provided tough words in response to the new Vermont voting changes.

“Democrats are trying to dismantle the integrity of our elections. In addition to attacking widely supported safeguards like voter ID, Democrats also want foreign citizens to vote in American elections,” Ronna McDaniel said in the news release on Tuesday.

“Democrats are trying to dismantle the integrity of our elections. In addition to attacking widely supported safeguards like voter ID, Democrats also want foreign citizens to vote in American elections. Republicans are fighting back” –@GOPChairwomanhttps://t.co/enJeLwe3x5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

“Republicans are fighting back on this far-left assault against election integrity — unlike radical Democrats, we believe that our elections should be decided solely by American citizens,” she added.

McDaniel also said the RNC will remain vigilant to address any state that attempts to allow non-citizens voting rights.

“This is a matter of principle and we will fight in all 50 states to ensure this remains the case,” she said.

The bill that would allow non-citizens to vote passed in the spring but was initially vetoed by Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott, Fox News reported.

“Allowing a highly variable town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy, as well as separate and unequal classes of residents potentially eligible to vote on local issues,” Scott wrote in a May letter to legislators.

However, the governor’s veto was overridden by the state House and Senate in June, according to Fox.

When the bill was originally passed, Republican state Sen. Sen. Brian Collamore said, “I believe if someone wishes to be able to vote they should be a citizen.”

Collamore argued that the voting change was based on a person living in the U.S. on a “permanent basis.”

“The Montpelier bill allows what is defined as a legal resident of the United States to be able to vote in city elections. … If someone is here on a permanent basis, why would he or she not want to participate in the process to become a citizen?” Collamore added.

