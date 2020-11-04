Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

In Repudiation of White Supremacy Narrative, Hispanic Voters Gave Florida to Trump

A file photo from 2016 shows Cubans in Miami demonstrating support for then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign.Alan Diaz / APA file photo from 2016 shows Cubans in Miami demonstrating support for then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign. In the 2020 election, Trump increased his support in the Latino community, particularly in Florida, thanks to his anti-socialist agenda. (Alan Diaz / AP)  

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 4, 2020 at 1:21pm
P Share Print

One surprise apparently to many Democrats and the establishment media was the strong showing for President Donald Trump among Latino voters, particularly in Florida.

It runs contrary to their narrative that Trump is a racist.

No matter how often the president has renounced white supremacy and governed in a way that lifts all Americans, you still had Joe Biden and media personalities like Fox News’ John Roberts and NBC host Savannah Guthrie linking him to white supremacy.

Trump has spent his entire presidency to date meeting with Americans from all backgrounds and engaging them on their issues, including many meetings with Latino groups in Florida and other states.

NBC News exit polling showed it paid off: 55 percent of Florida’s Cuban-American vote went for Trump. Thirty percent of Puerto Ricans also voted for him and an amazing 48 percent of those grouped into “other Latinos” backed him in the Sunshine State.

TRENDING: Discovery of Arizona Data Error Suddenly Throws Early Calls for Biden Into Question

Trump’s strong support among Latinos can be seen in the results for Miami-Dade County (approximately 70 percent Hispanic or Latino), where the president went from garnering 333,999 votes in 2016 to 532,409 this election.

Hillary Clinton carried the Democratic stronghold by nearly 30 percentage points in 2016, while Biden clung on to it by just over 7 percentage points, which was not what he needed to win the state overall.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American, highlighted the significance tweeting, “That’s the future of the GOP.”

Cuban-Americans celebrated Trump’s strong showing in Miami’s Little Havana Tuesday night.

A Trump campaign ad released last month showing scenes from South Florida captures some of the excitement many Latinos had for Trump.

RELATED: Mindless Leftists Protest in Areas Biden Won by Over 70%

The Spanish language ad, set to salsa music, promises the “la buena vida” (the good life), a good economy and then exhorts Latinos to “Hazlo por tu familia” (“Do it for your family”).

The president’s particularly strong support among Cuban- and Venezuelan-Americans is linked to his forceful stand against socialism.

“Our country will never be a socialist country,” Trump said a Miami rally for Venezuelan-Americans last year.

Cubans and Venezuelans fled to the U.S. to escape the oppressive socialist regimes in their native lands and have no interest in seeing it gain a foothold here.

Rubio highlighted the diversity of Trump’s Latino supporters at a rally near Miami on Sunday night.

The senator joked that maybe they could get the president to dance to salsa music instead of his traditional “YMCA” jig.

Rubio asked in Spanish where the Cubans were in the crowd, which drew loud cheers. There were similar reactions when the senator did the same for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Colombians and those from the Dominican Republic.

Rubio culminated the roll call asking where the “Americanos” were, causing the audience to cheer and break out into chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

“This president has united tonight in one place, at one time people from all over the world, united by one thing: They are proud Americans!” Rubio said.

Apparently, none of these Latinos got the Democratic/media memo that Trump is a white supremacist, and their repudiation of the idea has to be terrifying to the Democratic machine.

Latinos just see him as a good leader who loves freedom and wants them to succeed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'
In Repudiation of White Supremacy Narrative, Hispanic Voters Gave Florida to Trump
Report: Trump Insiders Believe 'They Are in a Good Position' as Results Roll In
Twitter Interferes with Trump's Victory Declaration
Trump Set To Make Announcement from the White House
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×