Rescuers Find Woman's Body 100' Down Cliff After Hiker Hears Her Screams

By Kim Davis
Published December 30, 2019 at 4:48pm
A tactical rescue team from Los Angeles rescued a woman who had fallen over 100 feet from a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, last week.

The unidentified 32-year-old woman was reportedly walking along a path in Rancho Palos Verdes around 7 p.m. Thursday night when she fell down the cliff, NBC News reported.

Hikers from above allegedly heard the woman’s screams for help around 8 a.m. and called for help.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman had to be airlifted to a trauma center after falling nearly 10 stories and landing on the rocky ground, close to the ocean waves crashing repeatedly against the shore.

Video footage posted by the Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department showed a tactical squad rescuing the woman by helicopter.

One rescue member had to rappel down to the ground to stabilize the woman before she was hoisted up into the helicopter.

Lt. Doug Kimura with the Lomita sheriff’s station told NBC News that the woman said she had been distracted while looking at her cell phone when she fell.

“She’s lucky that she didn’t succumb to her injuries,” Kimura told NBC News.

“She’s also lucky that someone heard her screaming with all the wind and noise.”

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva praised the tactical team for the risky rescue, giving a brief update on the woman’s condition.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital, and thankfully only suffered minor injuries,” Villanueva tweeted.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
