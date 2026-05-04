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An ancient Greek biblical manuscript from the 10th century.
An ancient Greek biblical manuscript from the 10th century. (benedek / Getty Images)

Research Team Reveals the Secret of Ancient Biblical Manuscript

 By Michael Austin  May 4, 2026 at 4:00am
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A team of researchers successfully pieced together 42 pages of a manuscript from a document containing copies of the apostle Paul’s letters.

Professor Garrick Allen from the University of Glasgow led a team of international academics to recovering the pages from Codex H, an anthology of Paul’s letters dating to the 6th century, according to an April 24 announcement from the school.

Codex H was disassembled at at the Great Lavra Monastery on Mount Athos, Greece, sometime in the 13th century.

The pages were then reused as binding material for other manuscripts.

But Allen’s team discovered that the 42 pages from the document included ancient chapter lists, scribal insights, and medieval recyclings.

“The breakthrough came from an important starting point: we knew that at one point, the manuscript was re-inked,” Allen explained in the announcement.

“The chemicals in the new ink caused ‘offset’ damage to facing pages, essentially creating a mirror image of the text on the opposite leaf — sometimes leaving traces several pages deep, barely visible to the naked eye but very clear with latest imaging techniques.”

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The researchers used “multispectral imaging to process images of the extant pages, in order to recover ‘ghost’ text that no longer physically exists, effectively retrieving multiple pages of information from every single physical page.”

To make sure the findings were accurate, more researchers based in Paris used radiocarbon dating to ensure the pages originated from the 6th century.

Other pieces of Codex H are also scattered across Italy, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and France.

A codex is a type of book made of bound vellum, papyrus, or parchment. Codex H is indeed made of parchment, which is processed animal skin.

The announcement noted that the chapter lists of Paul’s letters “differ drastically from how we divide these letters today,” and are the earliest known examples of such chapter lists.

The scribal insights meanwhile “show how 6th-century scribes corrected, annotated and interacted with sacred texts.”

The Great Lavra Monastery on Mount Athos was credited with helping the project.

The Bible, including the New Testament, is one of the best preserved documents from antiquity.

There are roughly 6,000 early manuscripts of the New Testament that still exist today, according to the Institute for Creation Research.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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