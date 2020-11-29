I’m sure there are any number of people in the state of Nevada who could be said, in a manner of speaking, to live in a casino. They wouldn’t list it as their place of residence, however — at least not unless they were filling out a new voter registration for the 2020 election.

Yet, apparently there were dozens of people registered in gambling parlors in the state’s 3rd Congressional District, according to the Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard. That district covers most of the southern part of Clark County, home to Las Vegas and the state’s most populous county by a wide margin.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Republican Dan Rodimer, who lost in the 3rd Congressional District by 13,000 votes to Democratic Rep. Susie Lee. According to the Nevada Independent, a nonprofit news site founded in 2017, the case was dismissed by a judge on Wednesday. The court ruled it did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Dorothy Morgan, identified as a data scientist in the Republican lawsuit challenging Nevada’s election results, also called the data from voter registrations in the congressional district “historically strange” due to the number of new registrations filed that didn’t contain information such as the birthdate of the voter or their sex, according to the Bedard.

“This investigation found over 13K voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth,” Morgan wrote in a two-page affidavit, according to Bedard.

TRENDING: Punk Slugs Cop Out of the Blue, Officer Opens Cruiser Door and Lets 'Lee' Handle Him

“Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year — when there are 13,372 of them.”

There were only 68 of those voter registrations in the 2016 election, Bedard wrote; and 74 percent of the registrations with the incomplete registration information took place between July and September.

And then there were the addresses on the voter registrations.

“I have also identified dozens of voters who listed as their home or mailing addresses a temporary RV park and casino,” Morgan wrote, according to Bedard.

Do you think that these irregularities need to be investigated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4497 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

“Based on the results I have found in the limited time I have had to analyze this dataset, I expect to find additional oddities in the election data as I conduct further analysis.”

The affidavit was forwarded to President Donald Trump’s legal team, Bedard wrote. Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the state — and its six electoral votes — by a margin of just over 33,000 votes.

In an interview on Thanksgiving Day, Bedard wrote, the Texas-based Morgan said that “it’s weird. So what I found was that there are just a lot of people who have zero birthdays, zero birth month, and then unknown sex.”

“I saw is that you have a handful of people [making that error in 2016] and then all of a sudden you have 13,000 people making that error in 2020, and that’s just, that’s not right.”

There were other problems with the vote this year in Nevada, too.

RELATED: With Biden Edging Closer to White House, Mexican Ambassador Urges Resumption of Mass Migration Into USA

At least one race in Clark County needs to be re-run because of 139 discrepancies in the vote, more than the tight margin of victory. Overall, in Clark County, there were 936 discrepancies — nowhere near the total separating the two candidates in the presidential race or even the 3rd Congressional District, again, but also something worth taking note of.

Meanwhile, there were the usual issues with mail-in voting and questions about signature-matching.

The state of Nevada mailed a ballot to every registered voter in Nevada due to the exigencies of 2020, something that raised eyebrows after how poorly Clark County did during a June primary. In that election, 223,000 ballots were undeliverable.

Meanwhile, a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist conducted a test to figure out how well election officials could catch ballots using signatures that were deliberately off (while still following the letter of the law). They couldn’t, so 89 percent of the ballots went through.

None of this necessarily constitutes proof anything in the state of Nevada would have changed, although it’s again a sign that the election of 2020 was a profoundly chaotic one where states had difficulties adjusting to the realities on the ground.

It’s one where, up until a month after Election Day, no one seemed to notice registered voters who “lived in” casinos or RV parks, or over 10,000 voters in one congressional district who registered with significant chunks of information missing.

This, mind you, is just Nevada. There aren’t enough TED Talks in the world to go through all the voter irregularities we saw during the 2020 election process.

And yet, none of this seemed at all troubling to The New York Times, a paper whose editorial board declared this last Sunday: “A Great Election, Against All Odds.”

“The 2020 election was not simply free of fraud, or whatever cooked-up malfeasance the president is braying about at this hour. It was, from an administrative standpoint, a resounding success,” the article read.

“In the face of a raging pandemic and the highest turnout in more than a century, Americans enjoyed one of the most secure, most accurate and most well-run elections ever.”

Yes, an election in which, in just a single Nevada congressional district, 13,000 voter registration applications unencumbered by necessary information weren’t rejected. Where people who live in casinos and RV parks for vacationers were finally counted. One where signature matching was so inclusive that almost all of a small sample of ballots with deliberately incorrect signatures were accepted.

But stop questioning these sorts of things. It was a great election, against all evidence. I mean odds. All odds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.