As Democrats push for more shutdowns, researchers warn that draconian coronavirus restrictions are slowly killing us.

Startling new research now suggests what many people — including former President Donald Trump — have said all along: The dubious “cure” could be deadlier than the virus itself.

“Long-term social isolation is known to carry an increased risk of mortality comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day — and lonely people are more likely to choose coping mechanisms that aren’t good for their health,” The Guardian reported Saturday. That statistic came from research originally published in Perspectives on Psychological Science.

The Guardian talked to numerous people who have suffered debilitating depression caused by the social isolation of government-mandated shutdowns.

In November, the U.K. Office for National Statistics published a report showing that crippling loneliness has surged to record levels, especially among 16-to-29-year-olds.

This revelation mirrors similar trends from around the world. In Japan, for example, suicides outnumbered COVID-19 deaths in 2020.

In the United States, there has been a catastrophic spike in teen suicides as well as an alarming increase in self-reported depression among all age groups.

It’s no coincidence that suicides, hopelessness and substance abuse have skyrocketed during the past year as harebrained politicians recklessly shut down small businesses, schools, churches, gyms, restaurants and even beaches and parks.

Socializing and exercising (especially outdoors) have long been proven to promote well-being.

“Biologists have shown that feelings of loneliness trigger the release of stress hormones that in turn are associated with higher blood pressure, decreased resistance to infection and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer,” Scientific American reported in March 2019.

“For the first time in the U.S., life expectancy is declining, while the numbers of ‘deaths of despair’ (from suicide, drugs and alcohol abuse), especially among white males, is on the rise. The chances of dying from an opioid overdose or suicide are now higher than the odds of dying in a motor vehicle accident.”

Almost a year after COVID-19 was declared a national emergency, the United States is no closer to declaring a definitive victory over the virus, thanks to the nonstop panic-pimping of the left-wing media.

Enough is enough. It is time to reopen schools, businesses, gyms and restaurants and try to return to some semblance of “normalcy.” You can do this while still taking proper precautions.

A John Hopkins University physician recently predicted COVID-19 could be gone by April because the U.S. appears to be on the verge of herd immunity.

Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor, noted that coronavirus cases have tumbled 77 percent over the past six weeks. He said this plunge cannot be attributed to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

He said herd immunity is the reason for the consistent and rapid decline in daily infections since Jan. 8.

Herd immunity is achieved when enough people get the virus and recover from it or receive vaccinations.

Makary said many of his peers agree with him but are afraid to speak out publicly.

“Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine,” he wrote in a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed.

“But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth.”

Last year, a pair of California emergency room physicians were censored for saying herd immunity was a better strategy for combatting the coronavirus than extended lockdowns.

Now that there is mounting evidence that oppressive restrictions haven’t worked and the “cure” could be doing more harm than the virus, will government officials finally ease up — especially if it means releasing some of their newly acquired power?

Don’t bet on it. The coronavirus, like everything else, has been highly politicized.

With the 2022 midterm elections around the corner, Democrats are already hyping the virus to make the case for mass mail-in voting — a process that critics say is fraught with fraud.

