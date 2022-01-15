Share
News
Special Forces candidates patrol through a wooded area during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina in this file photo from July 2019. Soldiers must pass the grueling exercise to join the Green Berets. The Army is publicizing this year's Robin Sage exercise to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred in 2002, when a sheriff's deputy unaware of the exercise misinterpreted the situation and shot two participants, killing one.
Special Forces candidates patrol through a wooded area during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina in this file photo from July 2019. Soldiers must pass the grueling exercise to join the Green Berets. The Army is publicizing this year's Robin Sage exercise to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred in 2002, when a sheriff's deputy unaware of the exercise misinterpreted the situation and shot two participants, killing one.

Residents in 28 Counties Across Two States Notified as Army Begins Training Against Domestic 'Freedom Fighters'

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2022 at 8:15am
Residents of 28 counties in North and South Carolina will be hearing a lot of gunfire later this month as the army plans a major training exercise.

The Robin Sage training exercise is a final test for those wanting to join America’s Special Forces, according to a report by the Charlotte Observer published online by MSN.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 4, the soldiers wanting to join the Special Forces will be fighting against so-called freedom fighters.

The exercise covers privately owned land in the North Carolina counties of Alamance, Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake. Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro counties in South Carolina are also part of the battle for control of a fictional place called Pineland.

The Army’s John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, based at Fort Bragg, said the exercise was being announced in advance to ensure residents know what is taking place.

“Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares. Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property,” the warfare center said in a statement.

“Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials. … For the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, safety is always the command’s top priority during all training events,” the statement said.

The training has had tragic consequences.

In 2002, Moore County Deputy Sheriff Randall Butler killed 1st Lt. Tallas Tomeny and wounded Staff Sgt. Stephen Phelps during the training. He said he was unaware of the exercise, according to WNCN-TV.

Phelps later sued the sheriff’s office and won a $750,000 settlement, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.


The “enemy” in the exercise is recruited from units at Fort Bragg as well as trained civilians.

“These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland resistance movement,” the center said.

“To add realism … civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role players. Participation by these volunteers is crucial to the success of this training, and past trainees attest to the realism they add to the exercise,” the center said.

In light of the 2002 incident, “All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training,” officials said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




