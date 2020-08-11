Fort Collins, Colorado, residents made their stand Saturday as black-clad demonstrators beat a retreat after dueling marches collided.

The pushback began with a flag-bedecked “Back the Blue” rally.

Supporters of the police waved “Thin Blue Line” flags and held signs reading, “Defend the Police,” according to The Rocky Mountain Collegian.

“We have to defend the police and the role that they play in society for keeping law and order and keeping citizens safe,” pro-police demonstrator Sonya Beeson told the outlet.

The pro-police group, however, was confronted by counterprotesters, some of whom wore the masks and black attire associated with antifa radicals.

It’s not clear what started the fracas, but the supporters of the police ended it, as seen in a video of the confrontation posted on Twitter.

The video shows the pro-police residents of Fort Collins purposefully driving the counterprotesters away from the spot they had been holding.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This Is What Happens

When ANTIFA Shows Up

At A #ProPolice Rally In Fort Collins, CO Without A Marxist Mayor Issuing Stand Down Orders To The #Police WARNING LANGUAGEpic.twitter.com/ys58tQgsyN — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) August 10, 2020

“We are currently marching the antifa commie b——s out of the neighborhood,” a speaker said in the video. “Because nobody wants antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here. So we’re marching them out.”

As the demonstrators retreated, one of the neighbors called out, “Bye-bye, commie scum. Bye-bye. Go home.”

During a scuffle, the voice called out a warning to the neighbors: “Commie girl with a knife. Commie girl with a knife.”

“You guys came to the wrong city, boys and girls,” the voice called out, later adding, “Aw, commies go home.”

One voice on Twitter blamed antifa for starting problems.

“Antifa assaulted someone in a wheelchair. That’s what set off the beat down from residents. Police were on the scene to arrest the commies,” Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

Antifa assaulted someone in a wheelchair. That’s what set off the beat down from residents. Police were on the scene to arrest the commies. pic.twitter.com/LhqHFztjV2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Some said the Fort Collins incident was a lesson for violent demonstrators across the country.

These people just don’t understand that there are many, especially country folk, who love a good fight but they’ll find out soon enough if this spreads across the country. You do not pick on the helpless be it man or animal. PATRIOTS HAVE HAD IT! — 🌟🌟🌟 (@ugitsisgv) August 9, 2020

Three people were arrested, according to the Fort Collins police.

3 booked for violent #antifa brawl in Fort Collins, Colo.: Michael Townley, 42, arrested for Disorderly Conduct Anna Kruger, 25, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest Joshua Mischler-DeLeon, 37, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Possession of an Illegal Weapon pic.twitter.com/4YEJIwv8Ob — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

All three were charged with disorderly conduct. One individual faced an additional charge of possession of an illegal weapon. Another person was also charged with resisting arrest.

