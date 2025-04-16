Residents of Ritzy Gated Community Furious as Karmelo Anthony Moves in Next Door: Report

Residents of a Texas gated community are unhappy that an accused murderer is in their midst.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is charged with killing Austin Metcalf at a track meet Frisco, Texas, on April 2. Metcalf was stabbed in the chest and died after his brother held him as he bled.

Anthony was initially held on $1 million bond, but that was reduced on Monday to $250,000, leading to the alleged murderer being released from jail.

Now, he and his family live in a $900,000 house where the rent is $3,500 a month, even though the family’s limited means was a reason cited in the bail hearing to have his bail reduced.

Local residents who spoke to the Daily Mail, which withheld their names, were not pleased.

“Not good. Not good. I don’t think he should be out. I don’t understand why he had a knife? My kids were in track. Your tents, for your school, you don’t sit under another school’s tent. That is NOT done because everyone leaves their stuff there while they’re out on events,” one woman said.

“Why would you stab someone? And now he’s a few doors down. It’s very scary. Like could he rob houses? I don’t know,” she said.

“The whole reason we live here is because it’s gated,” one man said.

“This is supposed to be a good neighborhood. These are high-end houses. Not everyone can move in here. I don’t even know what to say. This is supposed to be a safe,” he said.

“They’re not poor people. That’s for sure,” he added.

“The best thing they can do is move,” one neighbor said. “I think that would be best for everyone.”

Anthony’s lawyer had sought to have bail cut to $150,000, according to KDFW-TV.

“Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history and given that this young man has not been in any sort of trouble before, $1 million is not necessary,” defense attorney Mike Howard said at the hearing.

“This family needs to be able to survive. There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap,” he said.

Activist Dominique Alexander has also taken up this cause, sharing a photo with Anthony in a very posh looking home:

Karmelo Anthony is SAFE at home. This moment is a reminder that a community united can never be divided. The journey ahead is long, but today—we celebrate a victory for justice, for family, and for the power of people coming together to protect our youth. Thank you to everyone… pic.twitter.com/CjLTkhbIiL — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) April 14, 2025

Collin County First Assistant Bill Wirsky noted, however, that the family had raised more than $400,000 in what was purported to be a legal defense fund.

“For reasons unknown, the defendant brought a knife to a track meet for what probably could have been a fist fight at worst. [The family] could make this million-dollar bond as soon as they get access to it. I don’t know why we are here,” he said.

According to KXAS-TV, witnesses said the stabbing followed an argument during which Metcalf, of Memorial High School, told Anthony, of Centennial High School, to move out from under a pop-up tent put up by Metcalf’s high school.

Anthony allegedly reached into a bag and told Metcalf “touch me and see what happens,” a witness said. After Anthony was pushed, a knife was produced, Metcalf was stabbed and the suspect fled, witnesses said.

Anthony has said he acted in self-defense.

KXAS reported that Anthony told a police officer who called him an alleged suspect “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

