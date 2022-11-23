Parler Share
Resign or Be Impeached: Kevin McCarthy Issues Stern Ultimatum to Top Biden Admin Member

 By Richard Moorhead  November 23, 2022 at 7:49am
Expected incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy already has his eyes on one Biden administration official for possible impeachment.

McCarthy issued an ultimatum to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, telling him that he’d face a possible impeachment if he didn’t resign.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries,” McCarthy warned during a border visit in south Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

McCarthy didn’t commit to impeaching Mayorkas in the Texas appearance, instead pledging to investigate his actions and stating the incoming House majority would reach a specific conclusion.

McCarthy went on to thank Border Patrol agents for responding on the front lines of the southern border crisis under Biden’s administration.

The likely incoming Speaker of the House rejected Mayorkas’ recent claims that the southern border was “secure,” pointing to briefings he’d received from active Border Patrol agents refuting such an assertion.

Will Republicans be able to impeach Mayorkas?

As DHS secretary, Mayorkas has authority over the Border Patrol.

He has overseen the depletion of immigration enforcement and record-setting illegal immigration levels as President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Mayorkas has given no indication that he plans to leave office.

The Biden administration official can expect buffed oversight from a Republican-led House of Representatives.

Conservatives have long pointed to Mayorkas as one of the most problematic members of Biden’s cabinet.

It would take 66 votes in the Senate to actually remove Mayorkas from office.

The Biden administration’s Customs and Border Protection commissioner was made to resign from office last week.

Conversation