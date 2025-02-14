Resolution Filed Against Democratic Rep After He Calls for Use of 'Actual Weapons' on Trump Admin

As the Department of Government Efficiency continues its work, Democrats’ rhetoric is becoming more radical.

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about DOGE Chairman Elon Musk, as Garcia had called Musk a “d***” in a hearing earlier that day.

In his explanation to Keilar, Garcia called for using “actual weapons” against DOGE and Musk. Now, Republican Rep Nancy Mace is calling for his censure.

“What I think is really important, and what the American public want, is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight,” he explained regarding Musk.

JUST IN: Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia says Democrats need to fight Elon Musk with “actual weapons,” says it needs to be done for “democracy.” “I think is really important, and what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight.” “This is an actual… pic.twitter.com/8PYo16kNK9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

Mace responded with her own post via social media platform X Thursday, saying Garcia “went far beyond the pale last night, calling for weapons to be used against @ElonMusk.”

“This won’t be ignored. We’re making an example out of him,” she wrote, attaching a resolution for his censure for her followers to see.

The Left is running like roaches with the light on over @DOGE. @RepRobertGarcia went far beyond the pale last night, calling for weapons to be used against @ElonMusk. This won’t be ignored. We’re making an example out of him.👇 pic.twitter.com/wK8SLGN4J8 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 13, 2025

The resolution says that, because the congressman said the Democratic Party should “bring actual weapons” to fight against Musk, “Representative Robert Garcia attempted to incite violence against a special government employee of the Federal Government” and he should be censured.

The resolution also noted of the timeline of Garcia’s remarks, dating back to his initial insult on Wednesday during a hearing, prompting the interview with CNN.

What exactly is a censure?

This would be formal disapproval by a vote.

Article 1, Section 5 of the United States Constitution reads, “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”

Senate.gov explains the word “censure” does not appear in the Constitution, and it does not need to be in a resolution.

Garcia probably did not mean to say he actually wants to take up arms in a physical fight, but it was an extremely poor choice of words. It was just last year President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated on two occasions by people with “actual weapons.”

The Congressional Research Service found in a report dated June 27, 2016, that several members of the House of Representatives were censured for “unparliamentary language.”

With that precedent, Mace could easily introduce a resolution against Garcia just for calling Musk that word.

In reverting to schoolyard insults, this episode is more evidence the Democrats don’t really have much to use against DOGE.

