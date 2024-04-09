A pediatrician was killed last week when she was thrown out of a moving Airstream travel trailer while making a trek from Long Island to upstate New York to watch Monday’s solar eclipse.

The accident happened on Saturday near the community of Brownville, which is north of Syracuse near the Canadian border.

The doctor, 58-year-old Monika Woroniecka, was headed for Cape Vincent, which was in the path of totality of Monday’s eclipse, The New York Post reported.

Today is the day! For those hoping to observe the Total Solar Eclipse, here is a look at the expected sky cover for 3pm. While high level clouds will be increasing this afternoon, some of them will be thin, so the eclipse may still be viewable, especially for eastern areas (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kpVwnOcz6z — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) April 8, 2024

According to multiple reports and an accident report from the New York State Police, Woroniecka was traveling with her husband, Robert, and their daughter Helena.

The two women were riding inside of a 2024 Airstream trailer, which Robert was towing with a pickup truck. According to the Post, they had decided to ride in the trailer for the last 20 minutes of the trip.

Police said in a statement that was when tragedy struck.

“Witnesses behind the Airstream claimed they saw the passenger side door of the Airstream open, Monika Woroniecka’s arm hanging on the door after the wind caused the door to swing open, causing her to be thrown from the Airstream,” the accident report stated.

Did you travel for the eclipse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (11 Votes) No: 98% (444 Votes)

“Monika subsequently struck her head on the shoulder of the roadway. Cape Vincent Ambulance transported Monika to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Room where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

WWNY-TV in Carthage, New York, reported the highway the family was traveling on, State Route 12E, was temporarily closed following the accident, which is still under investigation.







The late pediatrician was described as “well-respected” by the Post.

LI doctor killed in freak Airstream accident was on family trip to see eclipse: ‘Oh, God! I can’t believe this’ https://t.co/8PfILjiJ2X pic.twitter.com/1qxvJIGaH1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2024

According to a medical profile that belonged to Woroniecka from Long Island’s Stony Brook Medical, the late doctor had been practicing for decades and specialized in the field of pediatric allergy and immunology.

“Dr. Woroniecka likes to travel, hike, exercise, and spend time with family and friends,” her biography on the Stony Brook Medicine website states.

One of Woroniecka’s neighbors on Long Island expressed shock and grief when discussing the accident with the Post.

“They were going upstate to watch the solar eclipse,” said a woman identified only as “Maria.”

“My husband saw them right before they left,” she added. “He happened to talk to them, and [Woroniecka’s husband] Robert [said] they were going up with their daughter to see the total eclipse.”

According to the neighbor, Woroniecka shared three daughters with her husband.

Maria also said the family had just purchased the Airstream trailer and had been planning to take trips with it – including a trip to Arizona for a daughter’s wedding.

According to the Post, it is illegal in the state to ride in a travel trailer such as the one the family was towing when Woroniecka was killed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.