In Response to Possibility of Being Denied Communion, Pelosi Implies She's God

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a professed Roman Catholic, has been no stranger to controversy during her years in office. Now, with a fellow Catholic occupying the White House, their pro-abortion stance is raising serious concerns among the higher-ups in the Roman Catholic Church.

Last week, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone — Pelosi’s bishop — suggested that those who support abortion should be denied communion. In response, Pelosi said she can do whatever she wants.

“I think I can use my own judgment on that, but I’m pleased with what the Vatican put out on that subject,” she said when questioned by a reporter.

According to Fox News, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is set to meet next month with plans to vote on communion guidelines. Some bishops have pushed to bar pro-abortion public officials from receiving the sacrament.

“The head of the Vatican’s doctrine office issued a warning to the conference to deliberate carefully to avoid sowing division,” Fox News reported.

It’s no surprise that Pelosi is “pleased” with this pronouncement, as it allows her to hide behind a high-minded concern for the unity of the church. However, it does not erase the line where acceptance must end and conviction begin.

Christians are to pray for unity, but not at the expense of biblical values. We must recognize that what we have in common is sin, and along with it the need to repent and take responsibility for that sin.

The good news is that no one is beyond forgiveness. But we cannot condone sin and error for the sake of avoiding division.

Cordileone made clear that Pelosi is engaging in sin by promoting abortion, but he did not say that those who support abortion are irredeemable. Rather, he invited them to turn and accept traditional Christian teaching.

“If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” he said in a letter, according to Fox News.

“Please stop pretending that advocating for or practicing a grave moral evil — one that snuffs out an innocent human life, one that denies a fundamental human right — is somehow compatible with the Catholic faith. It is not. Please return home to the fullness of your Catholic faith. We await you with open arms to welcome you back.”

While division in the church is lamentable, sometimes following Christ means telling sinners what they may not want to hear.

We cannot water down Christianity so as not to offend people or bend the teachings of the Bible to fit the backward trends of modernity.

What’s more, Pelosi’s suggestion that she can decide for herself whether her actions are compatible with her faith turns her into a church of one. If only God can judge, then let him. We do not get to decide what is and is not a sin.

Pelosi’s rhetoric effectively puts her in the place of God. But she doesn’t make the rules — he does.

Being a Christian involves correcting sinful behavior and beliefs, not justifying them. We must change rather than demand the church give way to our sin.

Barring abortion supporters from partaking in communion is a reflection of this hard truth.

