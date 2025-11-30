The Response Was Telling: Scott Jennings Presses Democrat to Name Illegal Order Trump Issued

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings challenged former Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa to name any “illegal orders” President Donald Trump issued during a “CNN NewsNight” panel on Tuesday.

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and five other Democrats who served in the military or intelligence agencies appeared in a video that urged members of the military and intelligence agencies to disregard “illegal” orders issued by Trump. Hinojosa complained about the FBI arranging interviews with Slotkin and the others who appeared in the video.

“Wait, can I ask you a question? Stop what? You said they want them to stop. Stop what?” Jennings asked, with Hinojosa responding, “They want them to stop speaking out.”

“So you said, ‘Speaking out against Trump.’ So you’re saying that you believe that inherent in the video is that Donald Trump has given illegal orders?” Jennings asked, with Hinojosa replying, “No, I never said that. No, actually, what I will say about –”

Scott Jennings waited for the perfect moment…and then he pounced. And when he did, it completely reset her hard drive. Former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa was mid-rant, insisting Trump was using the FBI to silence Democrats over their stunt video. That’s when she got hit… pic.twitter.com/N6Fj2FbaA8 — Overton (@overton_news) November 26, 2025



Slotkin was unable to name an illegal order Trump gave when she was pressed by “This Week” host Martha Raddatz. Jennings pressed Hinojosa about whether Trump had issued illegal orders.

“If it’s speaking against Trump, then you took the message the way they intended it. You took it the way they intended it, which is that Trump has given illegal orders. And you can’t name one and nobody else can,” Jennings said, with Hinojosa responding, “Hold on. Let me just say that Congress has a role in ensuring that there are whistleblower protections when people come out when something –”

“So you believe there are illegal orders?” Jennings asked, leading Hinojosa to reply, “I’m not saying there is, I’m saying the Biden administration — I’m saying the Biden administration, there were whistleblowers. In other administrations, there have been whistleblowers.”

United States military forces have conducted multiple strikes against vessels allegedly engaged in running drugs since Sept. 2, when forces sank a boat carrying 11 members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump declared a foreign terrorist organization when he took office on Jan. 20. The Senate defeated a resolution disapproving the strikes under the War Powers Act by a 51-49 vote on Nov. 13.

