Restaurant Hands Dessert with Painful Birthday Message to Wheelchair-Bound Diner After Kitchen Staffer Misunderstands Instructions

One New Jersey restaurant made an incredibly unfortunate mistake when helping a wheelchair-bound guest celebrate her birthday.

WNBC-TV reported Wednesday that Antonia Sinibaldi — who has been in a wheelchair since age 2 — was celebrating her 29th birthday at Blu on the Hudson in Weehawken, New Jersey, when she received an apple cinnamon dessert with a message that she said made her physically jolt.

“Body started shaking, body started spasming,” she said. “My body reacted faster than my mouth or my mind.”

Drizzled on the plate in fancy script was the message, “Happy Birthday Wheelchair.”

Sinibaldi posted a picture of the plate to social media platform Instagram, writing, “Not to complain about a fairly new restaurant in my town but why would you make my dessert say this?

“My family member’s dessert was entertaining. What was written on my plate probably set my employee off more than me.

Should the restaurant have done more than simply offer free drinks? Yes No

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“I would never expect that in my town.”

The picture was later posted to social media platform X.

A restaurant in New Jersey has apologized after a disabled woman was given a birthday cake that said “happy wheelchair birthday!” The restaurant said there was “no malicious or disrespectful intent” pic.twitter.com/CtAPweGmkb — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 26, 2026

The incident took place June 20. Sinibaldi’s family spoke to a manager and received complimentary drinks, but not an apology.

WNBC reported that Blu on the Hudson later apologized, saying they were saddened by what happened.

What exactly did happen?

The restaurant said the “wheelchair” part of the message was a note referencing where in the dining room the dessert with a candle should go. Someone in the kitchen evidently misunderstood and assumed the word was to be included in the message on the plate.

“There was absolutely no malicious or disrespectful intent behind the notation,” the restaurant said.

“However, we fully understand how seeing that word written on a plate could be deeply hurtful and upsetting.”

Complimentary drinks in the moment did not seem like an adequate response. “Sorry we made fun of your disability — have a drink,” almost hurts more than it helps.

People do fail.

They do this because we are fallen and imperfect.

It’s something to be mindful of in life, especially in our policies and institutions.

Certain political strains believe in the perfectibility of institutions as being the antidote, seeing mankind as inherently good. If we could just fix the framework through laws, regulations, or a new economic system, they believe, we would achieve the desired end goal.

Such a vision fails to consider that we are to blame. No matter the structures in place or the laws that would determine our course, corruption, malice, and errors will continue.

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