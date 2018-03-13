The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Restaurant Openly Charging Whites More Than Blacks

By Chris Agee
March 13, 2018 at 9:10am

Print

One Louisiana restaurant has unveiled a controversial pricing structure meant to offer “more than lunch” by shedding light on racial income disparity.

According to the Independent, New Orleans-based chef Tunde Wey has been offering meals at his restaurant, SAARTJ, with two-tiered suggested prices based on his customers’ race.

In an interview with Civil Eats, the Nigerian chef explained his decision to implement the system for a pop-up restaurant that ended its limited run earlier this month.

“I start by asking them what they think the racial wealth gap is,” he said, adding that he then explained his position before asking white customers if they would be willing to pay $30 for a meal that costs minority patrons less than half as much.

In addition to paying the lower $12 price for their lunch, black customers were also given an opportunity to take home the extra $18 paid by a previous white customer, though more than three out of four declined the handout.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

As he explained in the interview and in an Instagram post announcing the unique endeavor, the conversation about wealth inequality takes about 15 minutes. He said the extra time with customers has provided an opportunity for locals to learn about the impact of race on wealth both in New Orleans and across the U.S.

“Most of the time we tend to identify the problem, assign an antagonist and address the problem,” Wey said.

The racial makeup of his clientele during the restaurant’s short period of operation was almost evenly split between blacks and whites, he said, with nearly 8 in 10 white customers opting to pay the elevated price.

Wey acknowledged that he believes social pressure was responsible for many of those decisions.

Do you believe this chef's experiment was helpful?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Refusing to pay more comes off as antisocial and people don’t want to be judged for that,” he said.

The fact that white customers were being asked by a black chef to pay more, he explained, was likely an added factor.

“People look on the other side of the till and see me standing there and they’re thinking that I’m judging them,” he said.

Those who paid the lower amount for the meal, Wey said, provided “a list of caveats why they couldn’t.”

RELATED: Report: Trump’s Wall Could Pay For Itself By Cutting Welfare To Illegals

He has also announced plans for a two-hour public meeting later this week to discuss his social experiment.

The activist chef went on to criticize the questions he received from some guests who asked where the additional money for the $30 meals would go, which he said missed the point of his experiment.

“The act of finding a solution shouldn’t be charity-based or altruistic,” Wey said.

Describing wealth accumulation as a representation of social power, he shared his belief regarding the real benefit of redistributing that capital.

“The ownership of wealth has been contingent on taking from someone else, and that money doesn’t distill virtue on you,” he said. “You cannot transfer money without transferring the agency that comes with it.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Louisiana, money, race

By: Chris Agee on March 13, 2018 at 9:10am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

arnold_Schwarzenegger_

Schwarzenegger Unleashes Incredibly Bizarre Lawsuit

Randy DeSoto

mexico-american border

Report: Trump’s Wall Could Pay For Itself By Cutting Welfare To Illegals

Peter Hasson

nancy pelosi, joe biden, kamala harris

Democrats’ Potential Campaign Platform Calls for Federal Law to Be Thrown Out the Window

Becky Loggia

donald trump, animal rights

Trump Obliterates Obama-Era Rule… Sends Clear Message to PETA

Peter Hasson

Dems Appear to Be Embracing Shock Issue for 2020 — Ultimate End to Rule of Law

George Upper

Mark Zuckerberg

Confirmed: Facebook’s Recent Algorithm Change Is Crushing Conservative Sites, Boosting Liberals

Becky Loggia

joe_biden_family

Flashback: Biden Family Exposed in Sordid Tale of Cocaine, Debt, Prostitutes

Randy DeSoto

Spoiled: Hillary Leaves US, Trashes ‘Backward’ States

Recently Posted