Restaurant Owner Says He'll No Longer Vote for Bernie Sanders After Seeing His Terrible Behavior Firsthand

While in San Francisco to meet with members of the Democratic National Committee over the weekend, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont managed to alienate one restaurant owner with his behavior.

A bevy of top-name Democrats met at John’s Grill, a 108-year-old San Francisco fixture.

Restaurant owner John Konstin said that attendees included Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called “pure class,” Politico reported.

And then there was Sanders.

“It was all very nice, except for cranky Bernie,” Konstin told Politico.

Sanders feasted on lobster bisque, a tomato salad and a Diet Coke in the company of 15 staff members, Konstin said.

“He didn’t want to shake hands, he didn’t want a picture,’’ Konstin said.

The restaurant owner said his staff found out that the “rude and cranky” Sanders has a rough side.

“He wasn’t nice to any of the staff,’’ he said. “He lost my vote.”

“He was just rude, not friendly,” Konstin continued, according to SFGate. “I think he was just hungry and didn’t want to be a politician. He lost my vote.”

Story has ring of truth. Most politicians are friendly, or try to be. Bernie makes no effort. https://t.co/UJ0SGk5O54 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 27, 2019

Lee Houskeeper, the media contact for the restaurant, said Konstin rarely speaks ill of his guests.

“Bernie had to be in a terrible mood,” Houskeeper said. “Anyone in the public eye needs to understand when it’s time to order room service.”

Sanders left a tip, Housekeeper said, and his wife, Jane, apologized as the entourage left.

A new poll shows Sanders might have something to be cranky about.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll showed Sanders drifting into third place behind front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden, who topped the polling at 31 percent.

For most of the race, Sanders has been in second place behind Biden.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has been surging in polls throughout the summer, moved past Sanders into second place with a 14 percent showing, while Sanders was at 12 percent. No other candidate polled in the double digits.

