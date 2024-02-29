Results of Biden's Physical Released, Sparking Mockery and Disbelief

Whenever we took my 90-year-old grandmother for medical tests, the doctor would call her “young lady” and ask if she needed a pregnancy test, which would make her day.

It was sweet.

But my 90-year-old grandmother was not running for a second term as president of the United States of America.

President Joe Biden had his annual physical on Wednesday, and although he said his doctors “think I look too young,” the American people aren’t convinced.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported that the 81-year-old remains “fit for duty” and able to fully execute his responsibilities as president.

The exam lasted several hours and involved consultations with specialists in optometry, dentistry, orthopedics, physical therapy, neurology, cardiology, radiology and dermatology, O’Connor said in his health summary memo. He said all specialists concurred with his assessment that Biden is in good health.

According to the summary, the exam found that many of the president’s previous health conditions, including atrial fibrillation, gastroesophageal reflux and stiffened gait due to spinal arthritis, remain stable compared with last year. Biden continues to use a CPAP machine nightly to treat sleep apnea.

“The President feels well and this year’s physical identified no new concerns. He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” O’Connor wrote in his report.

“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” he added.

But many Americans prefer to trust their own eyes rather than the results provided by the White House physician.

The results of Biden’s health check sparked a flurry of disbelieving and mocking social media posts and commentary.

“This is already a leading candidate for the lie of the year 2024,” one X user wrote.

This is already a leading candidate for the lie of the year 2024. “Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust'” https://t.co/odXlBb31zS #FoxNews — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) February 29, 2024



“These are fundamentally dishonest people. It’s just that simple,” YouTuber Tim Pool said on “Timcast,” adding that “a 10-year-old can see this man on the TV and say, ‘Something is wrong with that man.'”

“Joe Biden is going to be giving a speech, and he’s going to grasp at his heart and go [sounds indicating a heart attack], and they’re going to shuffle him away, and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Well, it looks like he maybe was coughing or something, but his doctor says he’s healthy …’”

.@timcast on Biden being deemed “healthy” and “robust”: “These are fundamentally dishonest people … A 10-year-old can see this man on the TV and say ‘something’s wrong with that man.'” pic.twitter.com/qiaaUmTLh0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 29, 2024

Another X user wrote what many were thinking: “If Joe Biden were truly healthy and robust as his ‘Dr’ so stated, then why not prove to the world that you can pass a cognitive test and just demand one at your last annual physical before the general election?”

If Joe Biden were truly healthy and robust as his “Dr” so stated, then why not prove to the world that you can pass a cognitive test and just demand one at your last annual physical before the general election?

I mean you’re asking the Country for another 4 years although half… pic.twitter.com/Y70golts5J — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) February 29, 2024

Radio host Bo Snerdly mocked the report, saying, “Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust’ … Hahahaha. Okay. Thanks!!!”

Biden health summary released by White House, president called ‘healthy, robust’ https://t.co/ufmDEE2WCN #FoxNews >><> Hahahaha. Okay. Thanks!!! — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 28, 2024

But former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean tried to dismiss such doubts, going as far as to declare that Biden could beat former President Donald Trump — the 77-year-old GOP front-runner in this year’s presidential race — in a push-up contest.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Dean said, “I’ll bet you anything that Joe Biden could beat the daylights out of Trump in a push-up contest, for example. And Trump knows it too.”

“Joe Biden may not know what planet he’s on, but since he only weighs 103 pounds I bet he can do more pushups !! Elect him!!” https://t.co/yCghqKBeE4 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 28, 2024

Sure.

What was notably absent from Biden’s health check was a cognitive exam.

The president’s regular flubs and lapses of memory have been well documented, but the White House medical team apparently did not think it warranted a check.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president’s decision not to take a cognitive test.

“If you look at what a clinical cognitive test is — actually what it does — it is a 15-minute appointment that is administered by someone who, most of the time, people don’t actually know,” Jean-Pierre said in a media briefing on Wednesday, claiming that the president does more rigorous work every day than any 15-minute clinical appointment.

“Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day,” Jean-Pierre said.

Karine Jean-Pierre: “Folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day” pic.twitter.com/bSSMN6A9KZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

Actually, he doesn’t.

Seventy-six percent of voters — including 54 percent of Democratic voters — said they have major or moderate concerns about Biden’s mental and physical health, according to an NBC News poll this month.

This shows that according to the test of public opinion, Biden gets an “F” with a dismal 24 percent of citizens satisfied that he is mentally fit to stay in office.

It’s virtually impossible that those in the president’s inner circle have not noticed his physical and, far more importantly, mental decline.

People like Dean and the White House doctors who claim he’s fine are not doing either Biden or the country any favors.

No organization would hire a man in his condition for any position, much less one in leadership. Yet the Democratic Party seems completely willing to give Biden the highest office in the land for another four years just so long as they can hold on to power.

That’s not just immoral, it’s subversive.

