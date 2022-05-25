Share
Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wallops Primary Challengers, Wins 5x the Votes Required for a Landslide Victory

 By Jack Davis  May 25, 2022 at 7:52am
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia easily won her GOP primary Tuesday.

The conservative firebrand, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received 72,096 votes, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Second place went to Jennifer Strahan with 17,571.

Greene’s 70 percent of the votes against Strahan’s 17 percent represents five times the 10 percent level many political commentators use to describe a landslide.

She also easily surpassed the 50 percent margin needed to avoid a run-off.

The “America First” firebrand is often criticized for her views and actions, but Michael Bailey, a political scientist at Berry College in Greene’s 14th District, said the commentators fail to comprehend her, according to Axios.

“She’s actually a really good politician for the era in which we live,” Bailey said.

“She’s underestimated by people who look at her grammatical mistakes, her tactical blunders, and they don’t really see that she’s reading the room and the culture post-Trump,” he said.

Are you hoping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be re-elected?

“My enemies on both the left and the right will never admit it out loud, but I’ve become one of the most effective members in Congress for the Republican Party,” she said in her victory speech, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Greene promised to “fight in every way I can to stop the Democrats’ Communist agenda.”

“I’ve hit a few roadblocks on the way — perhaps because the Washington elites realized I would always put you, the voters, first,” she said.

In her victory speech, she called for impeaching President Joe Biden and repeated her claim that his election over Trump was the result of “fraudulent electoral votes,” according to The Associated Press.

Greene also commented on the incursion of the U.S. Capitol last year, decrying what she called “the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters.”

She said she is part of a “majority who even now wants to see Hillary Clinton in jail.”

“Sending me back to Washington will send a message to the bloodsucking establishment: It is we who will set the policy agenda for the next decade and not them,” the congresswoman said.

“We’re going to start speaking the truth more forcefully and more loudly than ever before,” she said.

Greene will face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the fall in the heavily Republican district.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation