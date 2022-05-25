Results: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wallops Primary Challengers, Wins 5x the Votes Required for a Landslide Victory

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia easily won her GOP primary Tuesday.

The conservative firebrand, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received 72,096 votes, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Second place went to Jennifer Strahan with 17,571.

Greene’s 70 percent of the votes against Strahan’s 17 percent represents five times the 10 percent level many political commentators use to describe a landslide.

She also easily surpassed the 50 percent margin needed to avoid a run-off.

The “America First” firebrand is often criticized for her views and actions, but Michael Bailey, a political scientist at Berry College in Greene’s 14th District, said the commentators fail to comprehend her, according to Axios.

“She’s actually a really good politician for the era in which we live,” Bailey said.

“She’s underestimated by people who look at her grammatical mistakes, her tactical blunders, and they don’t really see that she’s reading the room and the culture post-Trump,” he said.

Are you hoping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be re-elected? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (900 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

“My enemies on both the left and the right will never admit it out loud, but I’ve become one of the most effective members in Congress for the Republican Party,” she said in her victory speech, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Greene promised to “fight in every way I can to stop the Democrats’ Communist agenda.”

“I’ve hit a few roadblocks on the way — perhaps because the Washington elites realized I would always put you, the voters, first,” she said.

Congrats to ⁦@RepMTG⁩ on her +50 primary win! This is why they’re terrified of her. She’s a force of nature. pic.twitter.com/FaT6dAIRPq — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 25, 2022

In her victory speech, she called for impeaching President Joe Biden and repeated her claim that his election over Trump was the result of “fraudulent electoral votes,” according to The Associated Press.

Greene also commented on the incursion of the U.S. Capitol last year, decrying what she called “the cruel and illegal treatment of many nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters.”

She said she is part of a “majority who even now wants to see Hillary Clinton in jail.”

“Sending me back to Washington will send a message to the bloodsucking establishment: It is we who will set the policy agenda for the next decade and not them,” the congresswoman said.

Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today. Sometimes meds can be the problem. America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings. We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 24, 2022

“We’re going to start speaking the truth more forcefully and more loudly than ever before,” she said.

Greene will face Democrat Marcus Flowers in the fall in the heavily Republican district.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.