Resurfaced Bombshell: Chris Hansen Says He Constant Caught Illegal Immigrant Pedophiles on 'To Catch a Predator'

“Takedown” host Chris Hansen said in a resurfaced video that he consistently caught illegal immigrant sexual predators during sting operations throughout the United States.

Fox News originally posted the clip to Instagram on Feb. 12, but X user Wall Street Apes reshared it on Monday, where it garnered roughly 400,000 views as of Tuesday morning. Hansen, who became famous for his “To Catch A Predator” series on NBC News’ “Dateline,” made the remarks just weeks after former President Joe Biden left office on Jan. 20, asserting that he had observed a surge in illegal immigrant predators caught during his stings regardless of location.

“We have seen an increase in illegal immigrants being caught in our stings across the country,” Hansen said. “And it seems today that we can’t do a sting whether we’re in the South or the Midwest or West Coast or East Coast without catching somebody who’s in this country illegally.”

Around 11 million border encounters occurred from February 2021 until December 2024 under Biden, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The New York Times found in a December 2024 analysis that Biden oversaw the largest net migration in American history, with a majority of U.S.-bound migration occurring unlawfully.

This is how bad is the situation with illegals is in America Chris Hansen, host of ‘To Catch a Predator’, says EVERY SINGLE TIME he sets up a sting to catch pedophiles, it’s an illegal Read that again, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. “It seems today that we can’t do a sting, whether… pic.twitter.com/cMrhJP8XfB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 23, 2025

Hansen also discussed his work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on “Jesse Watters Primetime” in October.

“In the last month, we have caught 45 predators seeking to exploit children. Seven of those were for a new investigative series we have going on with ICE ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations],” Hansen said at the time. “They go out after these people who are here illegally but have also been convicted of crimes against children.”

“We had one guy who lived — [a] convicted sex offender from Mexico — lived in a home next to a daycare facility and three blocks from a school,” he added. “And as we’re doing this, anti-ICE protesters are rallying outside ICE headquarters with no idea as to what we just did.”

President Donald Trump said during a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting that Border Patrol agents released a grand total of zero migrants into the interior of the United States for six consecutive months under his administration’s crackdown.

