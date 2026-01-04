Resurfaced Footage Shows Leftist Minneapolis Mayor Speaking Somali, Dancing and Waving Somali Flag

Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis gave a speech in both Somali and English decrying President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in a video that resurfaced Tuesday on social media.

The video, originally posted June 6 on the City of Minneapolis YouTube page, featured Frey’s response to Trump ordering a ban on admissions from 12 countries days after Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly attacked a Boulder, Colorado, event supporting hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. In the video, Frey first spoke in Somali before giving the speech in English.

“I want to speak directly to the Somali community,” Frey said. “Whether you come from Mogadishu, Garowe, Hargeisa, Bosaso, Baidoa, or Kismayo, Minneapolis is your city. You are a vital part of the fabric that makes our city strong, diverse, and united. No matter what policies may be introduced by President Donald Trump, Minneapolis stands with you and values who you are and what you bring to our community.”

A video compilation of Frey dancing and waving a Somali flag also surfaced on social media, including one clip where he expressed a desire to visit Somalia.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he DREAMS of visiting his friends in Somalia.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WwAoXI6oC2 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 29, 2025

Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota wore a hijab, a head covering worn by some Muslim women, during her visit to a predominantly Somali market, in a video posted on YouTube Thursday by Somali TV of Minnesota.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara attacked ICE operations in the city during a Dec. 16 press conference, comparing illegal immigrants to the parents of Jesus. O’Hara had previously apologized at a Nov. 20 press conference after he discussed crime by “groups of East African kids” during a Nov. 11 interview following a Change.org petition demanding an apology that had gathered only 629 signatures.

Trump announced in a November post on Truth Social that he would end “Temporary Protected Status” for Somalis in the state in response to allegations of welfare fraud and said that the influx of refugees had “destroyed our country.”

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it was surging assets into the Minneapolis area on Dec. 2 to target illegal immigrants from Somalia after the initial reports of welfare fraud of at least $1 billion emerged. Allegations that some of the stolen funds went to the radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab prompted a probe by the Treasury Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Joe Thompson of the District of Minnesota announced on Dec. 18 that the amount of suspected fraud in Minnesota’s Medicaid program had reached over $9 billion.

