Resurfaced Footage Shows Trump Hint at Clinton Ties with Epstein’s Sex Crimes Before 2016 Pres. Run

Months before then-businessman Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president of the United States, he raised the prospect of deep ties between former President Bill Clinton and sex offender Jeffery Epstein, according to footage that has resurfaced.

While the recent arrest of Epstein has caused the left and some in the media to tie the president to Jeffery Epstein, footage from the 2015 Conservative Political Action Committee Conference shows Trump was distancing himself from Epstein long before the campaign.

In the video, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump about his thoughts on Clinton.

“Nice guy,” Trump said. “Got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. Lot of problems,” he added.

The accusation wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment thought for Trump, however.

About a month before this moment at CPAC, Trump met with National Enquirer owner David Pecker, the Washington Examiner noted.

Sam Nunberg, who was working for the Trump Organization, said Trump told him that Pecker mentioned he had photos of Clinton and Epstein on the island where alleged sex crimes took place with underage girls.

Epstein, however, has continued to deny charges that he ran an underground sex trafficking operation. Likewise, Clinton has denied any close involvement with Epstein and recently said he knew nothing of the sex crimes in which Epstein was allegedly involved.

Angel Urena, spokesman for Clinton, said in a statement earlier this month, “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

“He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” he added.

While Ureña said that Clinton flew with Epstein only four times “in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” flight records tell a different story.

Federal Aviation Administration flight logs from 2016 show that the two men flew together on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” upwards of 26 times, Fox News previously reported.

Trump has denied ties any recent ties with Epstein as well. “Well, I knew him, like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.”

“And when people in Palm Beach knew him, he was a fixture in Palm Beach,” Trump told reporters earlier this month.

“I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. Wasn’t a fan. I was not. You know, a long time ago. I’d say maybe 15 years.”

