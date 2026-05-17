Resurfaced Video: Mamdani Giving Same So-Called 'Nazi Salute' as Elon, While Liberal Crowd Cheers Him On

New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani was seen during his inauguration day in January giving a hand gesture to the crowd eerily similar to the one for which leftists once castigated Elon Musk during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A fan account of podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan posted a short clip of Mamdani raising his hand towards the crowd.

He takes his palm and touches his chest before extending it amongst cheers.

Didn’t they start burning Teslas when Elon Musk did this? pic.twitter.com/UD1fDhhaAE — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) May 10, 2026

The reader will recall that when Musk did this, it was apparently a “Nazi salute,” as the left felt they finally had the evidence they needed to credit the accusations against Trump and his supporters.

Users were quick to include more footage of Mamdani, trying to debunk the Rogan fan account by showing that the mayor made a waving gesture immediately afterward.

The video you posted stops before you see Zohran’s hand opening and wiggling the fingers. The movement is not explosive and straight differentiating it from a sieg heil salute. pic.twitter.com/BTbdbZTiJ1 — MindReflects (@MindReflects) May 10, 2026

Another account pointed to other prominent Democrats, like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, making the same gesture.

Yeah but remember it’s ok when they do it pic.twitter.com/7T8qj0DRFm — MAGAmemeTeam (@thecrussian) May 10, 2026

It’s almost as if context matters?

The Rogan fan account put out an enticing bit of bait for X’s leftists, and they took it easily.

“Mamdani wasn’t making a Nazi salute! Look at the moment in context!” they cried.

Indeed, neither was Musk.

If we are disregarding context, then Democrats have been saluting Adolf Hitler for decades.

If the tone comes off as dismissive here, that’s intentional. Being called a Nazi — how many on the left could actually define the term? — has lost its impact.

Conservatives no longer tiptoe or worry over the accusation, knowing their opposition will just find a reason to say it anyway.

Don’t let that take away from the seriousness of the issue in what path we’re being taken down with this rhetoric.

It’s meant to vilify us.

World War II was fought with a sense of moral clarity. In comparing one’s opposition now to the evil that once ravaged Europe and attempted a mass extermination, the door is open in terms of a remedy.

That’s the truly disturbing aspect of our political climate.

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