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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani waves next to his wife Rama Duwaji during his public inauguration ceremony followed by a block party at City Hall in New York on Jan. 1, 2026.
Commentary
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani waves next to his wife Rama Duwaji during his public inauguration ceremony followed by a block party at City Hall in New York on Jan. 1, 2026. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Resurfaced Video: Mamdani Giving Same So-Called 'Nazi Salute' as Elon, While Liberal Crowd Cheers Him On

 By Samuel Short  May 17, 2026 at 3:30am
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New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani was seen during his inauguration day in January giving a hand gesture to the crowd eerily similar to the one for which leftists once castigated Elon Musk during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A fan account of podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan posted a short clip of Mamdani raising his hand towards the crowd.

He takes his palm and touches his chest before extending it amongst cheers.

The reader will recall that when Musk did this, it was apparently a “Nazi salute,” as the left felt they finally had the evidence they needed to credit the accusations against Trump and his supporters.

Users were quick to include more footage of Mamdani, trying to debunk the Rogan fan account by showing that the mayor made a waving gesture immediately afterward.

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Another account pointed to other prominent Democrats, like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, making the same gesture.

It’s almost as if context matters?

The Rogan fan account put out an enticing bit of bait for X’s leftists, and they took it easily.

“Mamdani wasn’t making a Nazi salute! Look at the moment in context!” they cried.

Indeed, neither was Musk.

If we are disregarding context, then Democrats have been saluting Adolf Hitler for decades.

If the tone comes off as dismissive here, that’s intentional. Being called a Nazi — how many on the left could actually define the term? — has lost its impact.

Conservatives no longer tiptoe or worry over the accusation, knowing their opposition will just find a reason to say it anyway.

Don’t let that take away from the seriousness of the issue in what path we’re being taken down with this rhetoric.

It’s meant to vilify us.

World War II was fought with a sense of moral clarity. In comparing one’s opposition now to the evil that once ravaged Europe and attempted a mass extermination, the door is open in terms of a remedy.

That’s the truly disturbing aspect of our political climate.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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