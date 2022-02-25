Re-elect President Donald Trump and “imagine what can happen in Ukraine,” candidate Joe Biden said in 2019.

Now that Biden is president, there’s no need to imagine anything. Kyiv is facing Russian attacks described by Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba as “horrific.”

They’re the worst, Kuleba said, since the 1941 attacks by Nazi Germany.

Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

But back to Biden. “Imagine what can happen,” he said three years ago, if Trump were to get a second term.

“It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work to make up for all of the damage he’s done internationally and nationally,” Biden said of Trump at the 2019 Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum Conference, according to Fox News. “His network of thugs and co-conspirators are going to continue to try to undermine our democracy in the meantime.

“Imagine what he can do in another year,” Biden continued. “Imagine what can happen in Ukraine.”

Biden, 2019: “Imagine what can happen in Ukraine” if Trump is reelected.pic.twitter.com/8CIlaETgdi — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) February 25, 2022



Again, no need to imagine — on Biden’s watch, Ukrainian air raid sirens are wailing, bombs are falling in Kyiv and elsewhere and Russian troops are gathering at the border.



It’s not only in the Slavic region that things are unstable. China has been harassing Taiwan during the brief Biden administration. Would this not be a perfect time to make its long-threatened move against the island nation?

This month, Trump told Fox that were he still in office, the current crisis in Ukraine never would have come about.

“It’s shocking because this should have never happened. It would not have happened,” Trump said. “How we got here is when they watched Afghanistan and they watched the most incompetent withdrawal in the history of probably any army, let alone just us.”

“[Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin] watched that and they said, ‘What’s going on? They don’t know what they’re doing.’

“All of a sudden I think they got a lot more ambitious,” Trump said.



Trump said he knew Putin very well. Yet Trump said he sanctioned Russia more than anyone.

“I stopped his pipeline. I sanctioned them more than anybody ever sanctioned them. Nobody was ever tougher on Russia, but I got along with Putin very well. We respected each other. I think you have a whole different ballgame right now,” Trump said.

A frequent criticism of Trump over the years has been his use of intemperate language. Some voted for Biden for exactly that reason.

But they apparently failed to note then-candidate Biden’s use of words like “thugs and co-conspirators” to describe Trump’s associates. Not much of an improvement over Trump’s words.

In his jab at Trump, Biden also used the phrase “undermine our democracy” — code to describe dissent from what leftists want.

