A video that went viral online almost two years ago, which led to Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell leaving the group, is making its rounds again.

CNN reported Harwell, 56, died on Monday. He had been given only days to live and was under hospice care while dealing with end-stage liver failure.

The “All Star” singer had reportedly struggled with alcohol abuse for years — along with numerous other health issues, including heart failure.

Harwell quit the band that made him famous in 2021 following a chaotic concert in New York.

Video of the concert shows the singer making extreme remarks to concertgoers and holding beer throughout the show.

The concert was also plagued by sound issues while Harwell appeared inebriated.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some viewers.

In one moment during the show, Harwell appeared to say, “I’ll f***ing kill your whole family.”

At another moment he declared, “We’re going to Greece,” and he also put his middle fingers up and said to those in the crowd, “F*** you, b****es.”

Harwell quickly quit the band in a statement released through a representative that was obtained by the New York Post.

“Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years, and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the representative said.

The statement concluded, “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

Another person close to the singer also said that Harwell’s behavior was not shown in its proper context.

“This unfortunate recording has now been taken out of context and his ailments used against him to paint him as someone who he isn’t,” the source said.

There appeared to be no bad blood between Harwell and the other members of the band, who had been together since the middle of the 1990s.

In his own statement, Harwell later said being affiliated with the group was “an honor.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell said. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years, and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

According to TMZ, Harwell was surrounded by his family in the days before his death.

