Commentary

Retailer Closing 21 Stores, Loses $80 Million After Replacing Shark Survivor Model With Man Pretending to Be Woman

 By Samuel Short  September 28, 2025 at 6:30am
The Dylan Mulvaney effect claims another victim.

After Anheuser-Busch decided to partner with self-proclaimed transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — a man pretending to be a woman — for an ad campaign featuring him drinking Bud Light in 2023, Fox Business reported sales were down 29.9 percent for the week ending in January 2024 when compared to the previous year.

That was 2023. Companies have had time to learn that customers did not want to see delusional men play dress up in a marketing effort, but here we are.

Kathmandu Holdings, known as KMD Brands, has reported an $82.9 million loss after a boycott in 2024 over a decision to use another so-called transgender surfer to promote the sport to women.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported this is its biggest loss in a decade.

Those losses include a $40.3 million writedown value for its Oboz hiking boot company. KMD owns both Kathmandu and Rip Curl.

This is a New Zealand-based company, and the Daily Mail reported the boycott came as many Australians opted to boycott Rip Curl last year after it featured the so-called transgender Sasha Lowerson as part of an ad campaign.

After what they did to Hamilton, would you ever do business with this company again?

Using a man dressing up as a woman is off-putting enough, but it becomes worse when considering who Lowerson replaced.

Bethany Hamilton is the survivor of a shark attack and a fellow pro surfer. According to the biography on her website, she lost her arm at 13, but she has continued to pursue the sport she loves.

Reading through her biography, Hamilton is also a mother, a wife, and a Christian woman who is clearly passionate and determined in not letting that moment as a child hold her back.

The Daily Mail reported she has also rightfully spoken out against so-called transgender athletes.

It was an incredibly foolish decision by Rip Curl, and now they are paying for it.

Of the 328 Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores, 21 are closing.

The Daily Mail added that the boycott was not directly responsible for KMD’s recent woes, but how can this be overlooked?

The Dylan Mulvaney effect is undeniable.

Consumers do not want men pretending to be women using products they are buying.

The world is fed up with this weird, disgusting fetish men are now engaging in, forcing the rest of us — children included — to go along with it.

Get woke, go broke.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




