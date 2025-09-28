Retailer Closing 21 Stores, Loses $80 Million After Replacing Shark Survivor Model With Man Pretending to Be Woman

The Dylan Mulvaney effect claims another victim.

After Anheuser-Busch decided to partner with self-proclaimed transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — a man pretending to be a woman — for an ad campaign featuring him drinking Bud Light in 2023, Fox Business reported sales were down 29.9 percent for the week ending in January 2024 when compared to the previous year.

That was 2023. Companies have had time to learn that customers did not want to see delusional men play dress up in a marketing effort, but here we are.

Kathmandu Holdings, known as KMD Brands, has reported an $82.9 million loss after a boycott in 2024 over a decision to use another so-called transgender surfer to promote the sport to women.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported this is its biggest loss in a decade.

Those losses include a $40.3 million writedown value for its Oboz hiking boot company. KMD owns both Kathmandu and Rip Curl.

Rip Curl – a famous surfing brand – have dropped Bethany Hamilton (who lost her arm in a shark attack) from their ad campaigns.

They have instead used Sasha Lowerson to advertise women’s surfing.

Their total contempt could not be more clear. pic.twitter.com/Gmc2n5aL0s — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) January 26, 2024

This is a New Zealand-based company, and the Daily Mail reported the boycott came as many Australians opted to boycott Rip Curl last year after it featured the so-called transgender Sasha Lowerson as part of an ad campaign.

After what they did to Hamilton, would you ever do business with this company again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (38 Votes) No: 99% (3411 Votes)

Using a man dressing up as a woman is off-putting enough, but it becomes worse when considering who Lowerson replaced.

Bethany Hamilton is the survivor of a shark attack and a fellow pro surfer. According to the biography on her website, she lost her arm at 13, but she has continued to pursue the sport she loves.

Reading through her biography, Hamilton is also a mother, a wife, and a Christian woman who is clearly passionate and determined in not letting that moment as a child hold her back.

The Daily Mail reported she has also rightfully spoken out against so-called transgender athletes.

It was an incredibly foolish decision by Rip Curl, and now they are paying for it.

Of the 328 Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores, 21 are closing.

The Daily Mail added that the boycott was not directly responsible for KMD’s recent woes, but how can this be overlooked?

The Dylan Mulvaney effect is undeniable.

Consumers do not want men pretending to be women using products they are buying.

The world is fed up with this weird, disgusting fetish men are now engaging in, forcing the rest of us — children included — to go along with it.

Get woke, go broke.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.