Path 27
Commentary

Retired 4-Star General Demands Tucker Carlson Be Fired for Slamming Top US General on TV

C. Douglas Golden June 26, 2021 at 9:35am
Path 27

In 2020, if you wanted to get a Democrat outraged, you’d have someone in President Donald Trump’s administration speak ill of the media. In 2021, if you want to get a Democrat outraged, have a member of the media speak ill of someone in President Joe Biden’s administration.

In this regard, Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems to be a prominent target, particularly when he criticizes how the military has gone woke. On his program Thursday, he criticized Joint Chiefs of Staff head Gen. Mark Milley for his remarks defending critical race theory training and saying he wanted to understand “white rage” before a congressional hearing.

Carlson called Milley “obsequious” and said, “He knows who to suck up to and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it.”

In one of the more jocund parts of the segment, after a clip was played featuring Milley noting that reading about critical race theory didn’t make him a critical race theorist — “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley said — Carlson laughed and said Milley was “not just a pig, he’s stupid.”

For that, a retired four-star general wants Carlson fired.

Trending:
Lawmakers Revolt as Biden Administration Kills Crucial Ethics Board, Turns Scientific Research Into Taxpayer-Funded Carnival of Death

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Barry McCaffrey — a former drug czar during the administration of President Bill Clinton, now a military analyst with NBC News and MSNBC — asked why Fox News hadn’t terminated Carlson for making those remarks.

“Let this sink in. Tucker Carlson on live Fox TV called Gen Mark Milley the Chairman of the JCS ‘Stupid’ and a ‘Pig,'” McCaffrey tweeted.

“Why hasn’t he been terminated? Who talks like this about a public official? Mark Milley …Princeton and Colombia. Years in combat.”

Firstly, that’s “Columbia,” Mr. McCaffrey. Secondly, I’d posit a member of the media criticizing the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a humorous tone is a bit less problematic than a member of the media (who also happens to be a retired four-star general) talking like this about a public official, but you do you:

Related:
Video: Tucker Blasts Joint Chiefs Chair as 'Not Just a Pig, He's Stupid' After Gen Defends Woke Military Agenda to Congress

Thirdly, there’s something a bit more problematic at work here than either McCaffrey’s spelling of Ivy League schools or his belief in the Russia-Trump collusion conspiracy theory:

Just so we’re clear, this is the part of the commentary McCaffrey claimed he wants Carlson fired for:

Even if McCaffrey were an ordinary MSNBC or NBC News analyst, calling for the termination of Carlson for a self-evident joke that isn’t patently offensive would be troubling. McCaffrey isn’t an ordinary member of the media, however. In fact, the only reason he’s there is that he’s a decorated retired general — and he’s using that perch to call for a civilian to be fired.

The wider problem is that this isn’t just retired military men attempting to silence Carlson when he talks about the sudden breakout of wokeness in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In March, Carlson aired another commentary about wokeness in the military, noting that Biden’s Pentagon was busy “designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, updating requirements for their hairstyles” and that “identity politics is Joe Biden’s priority. It’s all that matters.”

He also brought up China’s new emphasis on masculinity in its enlisted ranks, saying that “China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, [while] our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”

The response to this was uniquely chilling.

The Pentagon issued out a news release titled, “Press Secretary Smites Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military.” This was in reference to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby saying the Department of Defense won’t “take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove — that’s on them. We know we’re the greatest military in the world today and even for all the things we need to improve, we know exactly why that’s so.”

Equally disturbing was Space Force Command Senior Enlisted Leader Scott H. Stalker using his official military Twitter account — now deleted — to go after the Fox News host.

Is the military targeting Tucker Carlson?

Stalker said Carlson’s “opinion, that he has a right to, is based off zero days in the armed forces.”

“The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces, we value those that have served in the past and those that serve today. We value our families in the military,” he said, adding, “Let’s remember that those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

As conservative pundit Ben Shapiro pointed out at the time, “President Biden’s military declared its first war … on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.” In both cases, Carlson’s great crime was criticizing someone within the Biden administration or the administration as a whole.

The first time, top military brass used their positions to strike back at a member of the media. This time, a former member of the top military brass demanded he be fired. This is what happens in communist China, not America.

They didn’t win that battle. McCaffrey didn’t win this one. When it comes to the war, however, this is evidence the woke side is quite stuck in — and Carlson won’t be their last target.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
Biden Scrambles to Recover from Blunder, Tries to Walk Back His Big Threat
College Ditches Test Scores for Admission, Prefers to Focus on 'Equity'
Texas Supreme Court Hands Gun Rights Advocates Major Victory -- And It Proves Why Biden's Gun Control Plan Must Be Defeated
Trump Slams Kamala for Border Trip in Big Speech, Thinks He Knows Reason Why She Went
FBI Ruins Innocent Man's Life After Leftist Neighbors Rat on Him for Being a Trump Supporter
See more...

Conversation