Brian Laundrie talks to police officers in Moab, Utah, after being pulled over with his girlfriend Gabby Petito near Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021.
Brian Laundrie talks to police officers in Moab, Utah, after being pulled over with his girlfriend Gabby Petito near Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department / AP)

Retired FBI Agent Notices One Troubling Detail from Brian Laundrie's Final Moments

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2022 at 12:15pm
A former FBI agent says that the autopsy report on Brian Laundrie leaves her with an unanswered question.

The body of Laundrie was found in a Florida nature reserve last fall. An autopsy listed the cause of Laundrie’s death as suicide.

However, the autopsy’s findings do not answer all questions, Jennifer Coffindaffer, a 25-year veteran of the FBI before she retired, said, according to WFLA-TV.

Coffindaffer said the most troubling fact revealed was that Laundrie shot himself on the left side of his head.

Laundrie “was right hand dominant,” Coffinfaffer said, referring to a conclusion reached in other parts of the autopsy report.

Do we know the whole story about Brian Laundrie's death?

“That was bothersome,” she said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off hand.”

Laundrie could have been ambidextrous, she said.

“Or he used his left hand because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand,” she said.

The other possibility remains the most troubling — that someone else was present when Laundrie killed himself.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics,” she said. “And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand.”

“To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself?” she said.

Laundrie gained the national spotlight after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, mysteriously disappeared. The couple was traveling in a van throughout the states, vlogging, when Petito suddenly vanished.

In September, Laundrie returned home to Florida from their travels, without Petito. He then disappeared himself, even though he was a person of interest in her case.

Later in September, Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming. She was ruled to have died from strangulation.

When Laundrie’s remains were found there was also a notebook with the body, in which he admitted to the murder of Petito.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
