Retired General 'Shocked and Overwhelmed' After Trump Names Him Medal of Freedom Winner

President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired four-star general and Fox News contributor Jack Keane.

Keane, who is a senior strategic analyst for the network, was informed of the honor in a phone call with Trump “a number of months ago,” he told “The Guy Benson Show” on Fox News Radio.

Gen. Keane told Benson the phone call was unexpected.

“I was, to be frank about it, shocked and overwhelmed by it. No one expects an honor like this, and I frankly I told him ‘I don’t think I deserve it, to be honest with you,’” he said.

According to Keane, Trump responded, “You know, someone told me that you were going to say that.”

“I’m no different than anybody else out there,” Keane added, according to Fox News.

“You know, I have a lot of love in my life and a lot of purpose and meaning associated with trying to protect this country as a soldier and then trying to also advocate for the security of the country as a retired general officer and foreign policy and national security analyst,” he said.

“So, it’s overwhelming, to be honest with you,” Keane concluded.

A White House news release stated that Keane will receive the nation’s highest civilian honor sometime next week.

“This prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, which may be awarded by the President to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” the release stated.

“General Jack Keane is a retired four-star general, former Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Army, and a well-respected foreign policy and national security expert. General Keane has devoted his life to keeping America safe and strong, and he has earned many awards, including two Defense Distinguished Service Medals, five Legions of Merit, two Army Distinguished Service Medals, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Ronald Reagan Peace through Strength Award.”

General Keane served as an infantry paratrooper during the Vietnam War and was decorated for valor. He later commanded the 101st Airborne Division and the 18th Airborne Corps.

During his 37-year career in public service, Keane was ultimately appointed as Army vice chief of staff and was in the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terror attacks, according to congressional documents.

Keane later wrote, “I was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and lost 85 teammates from the Army Headquarters (among the 125 people killed in the Pentagon and the 59 passengers who died on Flight 77).”

The decorated veteran officially retired in 2003, but has continued to advise senior government officials on strategies in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Keane, who is an expert on military and foreign policy matters, praised Trump’s decision to use a drone strike to eliminate Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January.

“This death of Soleimani has shook this regime the way nothing has in 41 years. Khamenei himself, I believe, is personally shook by it, stunned and surprised that it actually happened,” Keane told Fox News.

