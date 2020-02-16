SECTIONS
Retired Journalist Sam Donaldson Ditches Objectivity, Endorses Bloomberg

Retired veteran journalist Sam Donaldson is pictured in a file photo from 2011 speaking at a Brady Center To Prevent Gun Violence event at the Ronald Reagan Building event center in Washington.Kris Connor / Getty ImagesRetired veteran journalist Sam Donaldson is pictured in a file photo from 2011 speaking at a Brady Center To Prevent Gun Violence dinner at the Ronald Reagan Building event center in Washington. Donaldson has endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the presidency in 2020. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 16, 2020 at 2:53pm
Retired journalist Sam Donaldson is endorsing the candidacy of Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In an ad on Twitter, Donaldson, a former ABC journalist who has never made a public endorsement before, said President Donald Trump “is a threat to our country. He doesn’t understand the Constitution,. He doesn’t seem to care about a lot of people. Donald Trump doesn’t understand the world. I’ve never seen any presidential campaign that I think was as important as this one is because we never had the country in the hands of someone who I think is not qualified to be president.”

The ad closes with a line aimed at promoting Bloomberg’s electability, a significant message at a time when the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden’s image of electability has been tarnished by lackluster finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire

“Bloomberg can beat Trump,” Donaldson, 85, said.

Donaldson’s partisan foray dismayed some journalists.

Others downplayed Donaldson’s comments.

Donaldson’s disdain for Trump is nothing new. In October, he trashed Trump and his followers, according to Newsweek.

“The Trump rallies are his strong supporters – -I mean, ‘lock her up,’ I mean, all the things he says, all the vicious, mean things he says, they love it. There are these people in this country. They are good Americans otherwise. They’ll probably give you the shirt off their back, they’ll help you if you need it, but they have this fixation,” he said.

“They want to return this country to the white, Christian country that they believe it should be again. They don’t want the diversity, and they follow him for this, but they’re not the country. We are a diverse people, we are good and strong because of that,” Donaldson said then.

In an opinion piece published Friday on CNN Donaldson praised Bloomberg by saying that, “After the September 11 attacks, he helped New York City recover from the darkest days in its history.”

At the time of the attacks, Rudy Giuliani was the mayor of New York City. Bloomberg became mayor in 2002 and handled the rebuilding effort.

Donaldson wrote that beating Trump “is an imperative for all of us, if we are to remain a nation of laws, rooted in the Constitution, dedicated to freedom and shared community that has made America the envy of the world.”

Donaldson made the argument that Bloomberg’s wealth is an asset to beating Trump.

“Bloomberg’s ability to finance his own campaign means he can compete aggressively against Trump’s massive political machine, which has been stockpiling money and organizing supporters since Trump’s first day in office,” Donaldson wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
