Retired Marine Colonel Warns: Biden's 'Woke Indoctrination Will Destroy Our Military'

The cause of freedom is hamstrung by an American military machine that prioritizes political correctness over lethality, according to a retired Marine running for Congress.

Retired Col. Mitchell Swan is a Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional District in Georgia.

In a new ad, he highlights the difference between the iron fist of the Russian military and America’s limp state of readiness.

“The biggest European land war since World War II, and where is our military focused? Gender dysphoria and woke training,” Swan says in the video. “This is insane.

“Putin’s reviewing nuclear options while we assess transgender therapy options,” he said.

Most are thinking it but not everyone is willing to say it. Transgenders don’t belong in our armed forces. Their presence distracts from mission readiness and endangers our freedom. Watch my new ad here: pic.twitter.com/UHVNp5MJ0I — Colonel Swan (@swan4congress) March 15, 2022

Swan indicated that Biden administration, which reversed former President Donald Trump’s policy and opened the military to transgendered individuals, has played a role in harming the armed forces.

“As a retired colonel who led Marines overseas, I know this woke indoctrination will destroy our military, and that’s why I oppose transgenders in our ranks.”

Swan said that if he elected, he will “fight woke policies on every front” if he wins the election.

Has the U.S. military lost its edge? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (476 Votes) No: 2% (9 Votes)

Swan said that the destruction of the values that were once an integral part of the military also ruins the armed forces as a fighting machine.

“Compulsory DOD ‘Diversity and Inclusion Training’ has become a tool of LGBTQ supporters to normalize sodomy, sinful behavior and transgender lifestyles throughout our Armed Forces while also waging a culture war on those traditional Christian family values many service members were raised upon,” Swan said in a statement to Fox News.

We can let them continue to attack us for our conservative values, or we can choose to stand for the Christian principles that made this country great. I choose to stand and fight. I hope you will join me. https://t.co/KjkH8Topg2 — Colonel Swan (@swan4congress) March 5, 2022

At a time when Ukrainians are demonstrating that the will to fight is worth battalions of tanks, Swan said political policies to make the armed services a Petri dish for social experiments ruin “the moral fabric and cohesion of our military forces. Furthermore, it erodes combat readiness and desecrates over 200 years of American military culture.”

“A strong military is essential to preventing escalating situations like Ukraine and Afghanistan. Allowing transgender individuals to serve sends a message to our adversaries that we are more focused on social experimentation than on the defense of our nation,” he said.

Swan served 30 years in the Marines and Marine Corps Reserve at various levels, including leading Marines overseas and helping to shape policy. He said America has a proud military tradition that is being ruined.

“For over 246 years our American Armed Forces have fought to defend freedom at home and abroad, earning a reputation globally for military professionalism, courage and ferocity in the process,” Swan said, according to Fox News. “That reputation was developed by more than two centuries of inherent American military culture, not American woke culture.”

“While we have the best military equipment and technology of any nation, what makes us truly unique among all the militaries of the world is our manpower diversity,” he said. “There is no other nation, aside from America, that has the vast mixture of ethnicity, religion, citizenship, education and language in its ranks. For that fact, Americans should feel great pride.”

But there are limits, which is why the military has — and must maintain — standards, he said.

“Many individuals with certain conditions, such as bedwetting and sleepwalking, are disqualified from military service,” he explained. “They are not disqualified because they are bad people, but because these symptoms are considered mental and emotional issues that are not conducive to combat environments. Gender dysphoria is no different and should be treated the same; that it is not conducive to enhancing military performance or unit morale.”

Swan said the military has one job — and anyone joining should be ready for that job.

“Military recruiting needs to be focused on readiness,” he said. “The military cannot afford to recruit a transgender individual who will need mental and physical attention over someone who is ready to fight from day one.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.