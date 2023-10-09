When Amar’e Stoudemire was a perennial All Star in the NBA during the mid-to-late 2000’s, he was perhaps best known for violently dunking on his opposition.

Now, well into his retirement, Stoudemire still has a penchant for dunking on opponents — just in a more verbal sense.

The man who was nicknamed STAT (Standing Tall and Talented) during his playing days took to Instagram on Sunday to address the ongoing horrors committed by Hamas militants in Israel.

The post appears to have been since-deleted, but video of Stoudemire’s remarks remain online.

“I woke up, man, this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel — that Hamas [is] kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly,” Stoudemire began in the deleted video. “That’s some coward s***. That’s cowardly.”

Interestingly, Stoudemire then took direct aim at Black Lives Matter and the group’s supporters for the tepid or non-existent condemnation of the Hamas invasion.

“And for all y’all Black Lives Matter [supporters] who ain’t saying nothing, [instead saying] ‘Well let me figure out exactly what happened before saying anything,’” Stoudemire started. “F*** you.”

Stoudemire questioned anyone who needed more context or information before formulating an opinion on the Hamas attack.

“Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. Ain’t never been cool to kill women and elderly. Never been. No matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from, it don’t matter. It ain’t never been no cool thing. That ain’t never been nothing nobody supported. And then you go and hide and put the kids in front of you as a barricade. That’s some coward s***.”

The former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks standout then set his sights on any politicians hemming and hawing over the Hamas invasion.

“All you politicians who have something to say on the contrary. I see you. F*** you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always supported everything else and you quiet now. F*** you, too,” Stoudemire said, before praising Israel as the “[o]nly place in the world I can go and study Torah and eat Kosher food. Only place in the world.”

The six-time NBA All-Star reiterated his utter disdain for Hamas’ actions: “Some coward s***, dog, and all y’all support it. F*** you. On my mama, we don’t respect none of y’all for that. Peace.”

Stoudemire, after a captivating career in the NBA that also saw stops with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, actually became an Israeli citizen in 2019, per Fox News, before converting to Judaism in 2020.

In fact, once Stoudemire’s NBA career began winding down, the ferocious dunker pivoted his career to Israel.

Despite never capturing an NBA championship, Stoudemire was able to enjoy a pair of Israeli Basketball Premier League championships in 2017 and 2020.

In 2020, Stoudemire actually won the Finals MVP award, as well.

Stoudemire has not played professional basketball since then, but he has briefly worked with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA after finishing his playing career.

