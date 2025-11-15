Retiring Dem Accused of 'Subversion of Elections' By His Own Party: He Bent the Rules to Pick His Successor

Retiring Democratic Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia’s decision to effectively hand-pick his successor in a brazen move that critics likened to a coronation could result in a formal condemnation by the House of Representatives.

Democratic Washington Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez announced Wednesday that she would introduce a resolution of disapproval seeking to formally punish Garcia for “undermining” the election to replace him in Congress. The surprise move comes after Garcia’s chief of staff entered the race for his seat in the final hours before the filing deadline, only for Garcia to announce his retirement after the deadline had passed.

Garcia’s maneuver made Patty Garcia, his staffer of no relation, the Democratic Party’s automatic nominee in next year’s midterm elections and precluded voters from playing an active role in choosing from a potential slate of candidates.

Amid debate on the House floor Monday about reopening the government, Gluesenkamp Perez sought to force a vote on condemning Garcia’s actions. The Democrat argued that Garcia’s succession plan constitutes “election denial” and violates “the spirit of the Constitution”

“Congressman Chuy Garcia’s stated reasons for retirement are honorable, but his decision to anoint an heir is fundamentally antidemocratic,” Gluesenkamp Perez also said in a statement announcing her plan to formally censure her colleague. “This is the kind of thing that makes folks tune out of electoral politics.”

“If we fail to hold our colleagues accountable for this subversion of elections, we own the consequences,” Gluesenkamp Perez added. “Americans bled and died to secure the right to elect their leaders. We can’t expect to be taken seriously in the fight for free and fair elections if we turn a blind eye to election denial on our side of the aisle.”

Since Gluesenkamp Perez’s resolution is privileged, the House will have two legislative days to vote on the matter if she does not withdraw the measure.

Garcia, 69, filed for reelection on Oct. 27 before announcing after the filing deadline had passed that he would not pursue a fourth term. His chief of staff filed to run on Nov. 3 at 5:00 p.m. before the deadline closed at midnight, which effectively gave no other candidate the opportunity to challenge her.

Garcia has represented the west side of Chicago in a safe blue seat since 2019, before announcing his retirement on Nov. 4.

Garcia’s widely criticized succession plan comes after Democrats came under fire for anointing former Vice President Kamala Harris as their 2024 presidential nominee without holding another primary following former President Joe Biden suspending his campaign.

A representative for Rep. Garcia did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Andi Shae Napier contributed to this report.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.